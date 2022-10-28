Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are filing for divorce after 13 years of marriage, according to reports
Couple is expected to file in Florida on Friday
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are filing for divorce after 13 years of marriage
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are expected to file for divorce today to end their marriage of 13 years, according to reports.
On Friday, it was reported by People that the longtime couple would be filing together in Florida, where they currently reside with their children. The move comes after it was previously reported that the athlete and former supermodel had hired divorce lawyers.
“The settlement is all worked out,” a source told People. “They’ve been working on the terms this whole time.”
According to the same source, the couple has agreed on joint custody of their children. The couple share two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine, while Brady also shares son John, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
The couple’s decision to reportedly file for divorce comes amid ongoing reports of marriage struggles, which some have speculated were tied to Brady’s decision to unretire from professional football in March 2022, after previously announcing his retirement in February of this year.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who returned to the game for his 23rd season, has been open about the toll the sport has taken on his family. In March 2020, he revealed during an episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray that Bündchen still has things she want to accomplish, but that she hasn’t been able to pursue her goals because football has taken priority.
“And I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida. But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying: ‘Hey, it’s time to retire,’” he said at the time.
Last month, the former supermodel added to the speculation that her husband’s career may have contributed to their marital struggles in an interview with Elle, in which she revealed that she believes she’s done her “part” supporting her husband and their family.
“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career - it makes me happy,” she said. “At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”
Bündchen then went on to note that she feels like it is now her “turn”. “And now it’s going to be my turn. It’s not like I’m going to be in the valley forever,” she said.
During the same interview, the model also expressed her concerns about her husband’s return to football, as she said it is “a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present”.
After months of speculation that the couple had been experiencing marriage struggles, sources claimed on 4 October that both Brady and Bündchen had hired divorce lawyers.
The Independent has contacted representatives for Brady and Bündchen for comment.
