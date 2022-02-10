Tom Brady has revealed that he’s been working on his parenting skills, as he still considers them to be at a “JV level”.

On 8 February, a user on Twitter shared a photo of a T-shirt dedicated to the NFL star, 44, with a design that reads: “The Tom Brady of Parenting.” This shirt also has a photo of Brady’s seven Super Bowl championship rings on it.

“How do I tell my kid I’m no longer the Tom Brady of Parenting now that @TomBrady is the Tom Brady of Parenting?” the football fan wrote, in reference to Brady’s interest in spending more time with his family after his retirement, which he announced last week.

The next day, Brady responded to this tweet , noting how his parenting skills still need a little work.

“Nope you’re safe,” Brady wrote. “I’m parenting at a JV freshman backup quarterback level. Working on it though.”

With his wife, Gisele Bündchen, Brady has two kids: Vivian, nine, and Benjamin, 12. The quarterback also has a son, John, 14, with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000 and spent 20 years with this team, as noted by his NFL profile . He spent his last two years as a football player on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl in 2021.

When Brady confirmed his retirement on Instagram earlier this month, he showed his gratitude to his wife and family.

“Our family is my greatest achievement,” the post reads. “I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

Previously, Brady has discussed his relationship with his wife and kids. During an appearance on the Sirius XM podcast, Let’s Go! on 25 January, Brady emphasised how much he cares about his children.

“I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, ‘cause they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do,” Brady explained. “I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family.”