Football legend Tom Brady will be auctioning off various luxury items, including his personal watch collection.

On Tuesday, October 1, auction house Sotheby’s announced that the seven-time Super Bowl champion would be selling various memorabilia, such as the jersey he wore during his final football game at the University of Michigan, as part of “The GOAT Collection: Watches and Treasures from Tom Brady.”

Sotheby’s senior watch specialist gushed over Brady’s collection in a press release, explaining how he’s “mastered the language in football” and has extended the same passion to “understanding the intricacies of watches, curating a world-class assortment of exquisite timepieces in recent years that reflects his deep passion for collecting.”

All of Brady’s items are expected to sell for thousands, including a custom-made Audemars Piguet watch. However, instead of numbers on the watch, his name is spelled out in diamonds. The Roman numeral for seven is also featured on the watch, meant to represent the number of times he won the Super Bowl.

The watch was specifically worn during the former NFL player’s roast special, titled, Netflix’s Greatest Roast of All Time: The Roast of Tom Brady. According to the press release, the item is expected to sell anywhere between $400,000 and $800,000.

open image in gallery The custom watch includes a nod to Brady’s seven Super Bowl wins ( Sotheby’s )

Other watches up for auction include a Richard Mille 35-03 ‘Baby Nadal;’ a rose-gold Patek Philippe Nautilus; a Rolex Day-Date encased in platinum, complemented with a baguette diamond-set bezel and diamond hour markers; and a Pilot’s Watch TOP GUN Edition ‘SFTI.’

“I’ve been so fortunate to have such an amazing journey in my career, and these watches and collectibles really capture those unforgettable moments and all the hard work behind them,” Brady said in a statement. “I’m excited to give fans and collectors a chance to own and cherish these special pieces from my journey just like I have. I hope they bring as much joy and inspiration to fans as they did for me!”

In addition to watches, the auction will also auction off Brady’s wristband and original play card from the 2017 Super Bowl, when Brady and the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons. After losing by 25 points in the third quarter, the team ended up tying the game by the end of the fourth quarter and winning in overtime.

Brady will also be selling the helmet he wore during his second year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2021 to 2022, which is estimated to be sold anywhere between $100,000 and $150,000.

“These are absolute treasures from the greatest to ever play the game. The collection is truly unparalleled; the stories they tell, the authenticity they embody, and their historical significance elevate them beyond mere collectibles — these items are genuine pieces of sports history,” said Brahm Wachter, head of modern collectibles at Sotheby’s, in the press release.

“To put it simply, this is a collection that collectors can only dream of. From Tom Brady’s collegiate journey to his NFL Combine appearance, and remarkable rise from humble beginnings to Super Bowl triumphs with both the Patriots and Buccaneers — each item in this auction embodies these pivotal moments.”

Brady’s collection will be available to view in an exhibit starting on December 5, with the live auction taking place on December 10.