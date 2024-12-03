Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor shares rare selfie while playing golf

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor Cruise just gave fans a rare glimpse into his private life.

On Sunday (December 1), the former couple’s 29-year-old son posted a selfie to his Instagram Story of himself posing with a friend during a golf outing at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

Connor was seen wearing a white golf cap with the American flag printed on it, along with a blue hoodie and blue mirrored sunglasses.

The Mission: Impossible actor, 62, and the Big Little Lies star, 57, are also parents to 31-year-old daughter Bella. They adopted Connor and Bella during their 11-year marriage, which ended in 2001.

The last photo on his Instagram was also taken in 2023 at the Pelican Golf Club near Clearwater, where Connor lives. Both Cruise and his son are members of the Church of Scientology, which is headquartered in Clearwater.

Connor occasionally shares aspects of his life on Instagram, including photos of himself golfing and fishing.

Connor Cruise (left) poses with friend at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida ( Instagram/@theconnorcruise )

He was most recently photographed with his famous father on a helicopter ride in June, as they touched down at a heliport in London. Last December, he and his sister Bella were pictured with the Top Gun actor after watching the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning face off against the Florida Panthers.

Former NFL player Derrick Brooks commemorated the family gathering with a group photo shared to Instagram. “Good Evening, wow, look who stopped by my office before our @tblightning game tonight! @tomcruise,” he captioned the post. “I was a little star struck but played it cool and He said he was too!”

Cruise also shares 18-year-old daughter Suri Cruise with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Meanwhile, Kidman was remarried to country musician Keith Urban in 2006. They share daughters Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 16, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, 13.

Reflecting on her eldest children’s decision to live with their father after the divorce, Kidman told Hello! magazine in 2010: “They live with Tom, which was their choice. I’d love them to live with us, but what can you do?”

In 2014, she described Connor and Bella to Australian Women’s Weekly as “generous, kind and hardworking.”

As for speculation that her children’s decision to practice Scientology drew a wedge in their relationship, the Oscar winner told Australia’s Who in 2018: “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.

“And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here,” Kidman said.

“I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family — I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love.”