Singer Victoria Canal, 25, denies Tom Cruise relationship rumors: ‘Literally bonkers’

Tom Cruise’s rumored girlfriend has clarified whether or not they are actually together.

Victoria Canal, a 25-year-old singer-songwriter, took to Instagram on Monday, August 5 to address rumors that she is romantically involved with the 62-year-old Mission Impossible actor. Cruise first saw the singer at Glastonbury festival in England earlier this year. She then joined Coldplay for a set in June, when Cruise was seen watching from the VIP area.

Canal’s post showed one photo of her gasping alongside various other photos from outlets reporting the two were together. The reports noted instances where Cruise watched her perform, and when Cruise invited her to the set of Mission: Impossible 8 in Oxfordshire, as evidence that a romance was blooming.

​​“Tom invited Victoria to watch him film for the whole day and that is just not something he does for his random friends,” a source told The Sun at the time. “It might have seemed unlikely that they would become anything more than friends but they are pretty much inseparable,” the insider added, referencing the pair’s 35-year age gap.

“They have been seeing a lot of one another and Victoria is beautiful. It’s all been happening in plain sight.”

“Guys, this is literally bonkers, but apparently the tabloids think I am dating Tom Cruise. I’m deceased,” her caption on the post began.

“Let’s just stop this in its tracks - I’m sorry to bum u out but I am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist. Lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life. yYall. If you’re gonna write me up @pagesix use a better picture damn.”

Despite the rumors not being true, she did admit that she appreciated being called a “Spanish-American singer” instead of a “one-armed pianist whose name remains unmentioned,” which she credited Cruise for helping out with.

“Huge perk: first time I’m Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal and not one-armed pianist whose name remains unmentioned!!!! There’s always a win somewhere, thanks Tom,” the singer highlighted.

Canal is missing her right forearm because of a condition called amniotic band syndrome. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, this condition occurs in pregnancy before a baby is born when the inner layer of the placenta called the amnion is damaged. This leads to strands of tissue called amniotic bands to form and wrap around the baby’s limbs, which restricts blood flow.

The condition can affect the growth of certain body parts while some cases result in the bands wrapping so tightly that amputation is needed.

Canal’s captioned continued, explaining that Cruise is only a mentor to her, before describing him to be on the same level as her father.

“In all seriousness guys, Tom has been nothing but a respectful and encouraging person and mentor, much like Chris Martin, my dad, my music teachers and other wise people that have learned a lot from living. And again, I am friends with all kinds of people who are very different to me. You learn a lot if you’re open to life bringing you those teachers,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Ok lastly gonna take this opportunity to say I’M GOING ON TOUR and have two new slaying songs out so if you’re new here, enjoy xx,” her post concluded.