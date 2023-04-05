Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have announced the birth of their second child.

The Olympic diver, 28, and his screenwriter husband, 48, shared their surprise baby news on 5 April, via The Times announcements page. They had not disclosed that they were expecting another child.

The publication reported that their son is named Phoenix Rose, and was born on 28 March via surrogate.

“Black-Daley on 28th March to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Phoenix Rose,” the announcement said.

The Independent has contacted Daley’s representatives for further comment.

So far, Daley has not shared the news on his social media.

The couple, who wed in 2017, welcomed their first child – Robert Ray Black-Daley – together via surrogacy in 2018.

The pair announced that they were expecting through a surrogate on Valentine’s Day 2018, and said they did not know who the biological father would be after fertilising “half the eggs each”.

The three-time world champion diver said at the time that he wanted to be as good a dad as his father, who was also called Robert and died in 2011.

In 2021, Daley told The Independent that parenthood takes a priority in his life: “I used to define myself by diving and if I dived well that reflected on me as a person.”

“Now I’m first and foremost a father and a husband; diving obviously is extremely important to me but I also have other important things in my life, mainly being my son.”

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in September, Daley shared his advice for a happy and lasting marriage. He said he and Black have implemented a ritual into their bedtime routine which allows them to check-in with each other every day.

“When we get to bed, we always ask each other what our best and worst part of the day was,” Daley explained.

“It’s a good opportunity to share something nice, but then also share something that [wasn’t].

“It doesn’t necessarily have to mean I’m pissed off about him, it could be anything, but just being able to create that conversation.”