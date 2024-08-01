Support truly

Tom Daley has finished knitting his 2024 Paris Olympics sweater days after winning a silver medal for diving.

In an Instagram Video shared on July 31, the 30-year-old athlete revealed the final product after finally finishing the knitting project he was working on while watching the competition. A shirtless Daley started the video holding up the red, white, and blue colored sweater, explaining: “We got ‘Paris 24’ on the front with the French and the British flag on the bottom, and ‘Daley’ on the back.”

Daley pointed out little details that made the sweater extra personal, including his initials ‘TD’ on the left sleeve as well as the number five referencing his fifth Olympics entry on the other sleeve. He noted that he liked the sweater’s “boxy fit,” adding: “It’s always so fun to have this as a little bit of a memory from my time here in Paris. But I think it’s cute. What do you think?”

In the comment section, people were awestruck at what the diver created, with the Adidas Instagram account even calling him a bonafide fashion designer. The company wrote, “Adding fashion designer to the cv.”

“World class Tom, just like your diving!” the Eurosport account added.

“I love it. Wow you are a fast knitter,” one person commented. “I don’t even crochet my sweaters that fast. Awesome work. Especially how you combined so many features throughout! [You’re] amazing!”

“You are too talented for words!!” someone else gushed.

Daley also showed off his latest creation on the Instagram account of his knitwear clothing company, Made with Love by Tom Daley. He teased the new creation on a 17 July Instagram post, hinting that he would be working on a new garment as he joined the crowd as a spectator, watching other athletes compete. Besides sketches of his creation, the athlete wrote: “My fifth Olympics is underway! I just wanted to jump in here and say a big thank you for all the support, and to let you know that we have so many exciting things coming up for #madewithlove.”

The Olympic diver last went viral for his penchant for knitting after being spotted knitting during the Tokyo Olympics.

For Team Great Britain, Daley came out of retirement to win silver alongside Noah Williams in the men’s synchronized 10-meter platform on July 29 at the Paris Aquatics Center. As for whether or not the 2024 Paris Olympics will be his last, Daley told Olympics.com that it remains to be seen.

“Who knows you know? I’ll definitely be there,” he referenced the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. “I don’t know in what capacity - anything can happen in four years. I’m an old man already. I’ll be 34 then so yeah, we’ll see.”