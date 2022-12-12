Tom Hardy fulfils hospice patient’s ‘final wish’ with video call

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Hardy has fulfilled the “final wish” of a fan in hospice care after he video chatted with her following a social media appeal.

Jo-Anne Shaw, 58, had told the staff at Warwick Myton Hospice that she wanted to meet the actor, resulting in them sharing a photograph of her on Facebook, detailing the request.

Others were urged to share the message on social media in the hope of reaching Hardy.

In the post, Shaw is pictured next to a life-size cut-out of the actor and holding a sign that states: “Hello my name is Jo-Anne Shaw. I’m 58 years old and dying of cancer at Warwick Myton Hospice.

“I’m a Tom Hardy super fan and I would love to fulfil my final wish and meet him. Please help me by liking and sharing this post.”

The post was accompanied by a caption that read: “This is Jo-Anne Shaw she is 58 years old. A Mother of two and Grandmother of three who is dying of cancer at our Warwick Myton Hospice.“As you’ll see Jo-Anne is a Tom Hardy super fan and has decorated our Inpatient Unit with a life-size cut out of Tom … much to everyone’s delight!“After a chat with Jo-Anne, it was revealed that she would love to fulfil her final wish and meet Tom!”

The post subsequently went viral and caught the attention of Hardy.

In an update to the post, the hospice wrote: “We are thrilled to say that Jo-Anne not only spoke to Tom this morning on the phone but has just had a Facetime with Tom too!

“We will be releasing more information in the upcoming days but for now, thank you all so much! You truly are amazing!

“We’ve been blown away by Tom’s kindness and support too.“Jo-Anne and her family cannot thank you enough for making this happen.”