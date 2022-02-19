After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.

The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.

It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.

But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press will manipulate the truth and come out with the most outrageous headlines”.

He told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest: “ I’ve had so many people call me up, because apparently, I bought a new house in south London? Which is completely false.

“I didn’t buy a new house. I’m like, ‘Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I’ll get the keys’.”

Seacrest asked Holland where he thought the rumour came from and jokingly threw a series of questions at him: “Did you walk by a house? Did you go to someone’s house? Were you invited over?”

Holland replied: “I don’t know!”

The Uncharted star and Zendaya, who co-stars opposite Holland in Marvel’s Spider-Man films, met in 2016. It is believed that the pair started dating in 2017, but have chosen to keep their relationship largely private.

However, they made their red carpet debut as a couple in January this year at the Hollywood premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

During the premiere, Holland told US television show Extra: “She’s one of the most incredible people I’ve ever met. And I love her to bits. So to be here tonight is amazing. I’m delighted to share it with her.”