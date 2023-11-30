Tom Sandoval opens up about filming Vanderpump Rules season 11 post-Scandoval

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Sandoval has revealed what it was really like to film the forthcoming season of Vanderpump Rules in the wake of the Scandoval saga.

Earlier this year, the cast of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules became the most-watched reality stars on television after it was revealed that Sandoval, 41, cheated on his partner of nearly 10 years with his co-star, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. The scandal was nicknamed Scandoval on social media, as millions of viewers tuned in to witness the restauranteur’s ex, Ariana Madix, confront him about the infidelity during the season 10 finale.

Months after Scandoval unfolded in March, filming for the show’s forthcoming 11th season began this summer. But with its scheduled release date coming in January 2024, many fans are wondering how the cast was able to move on from the drama. Speaking to Us Weekly on 27 November, the TomTom Restaurant and Bar co-owner admitted that he doesn’t know “what’s going to happen” on the forthcoming season but hopes that longtime fans of the show can look past his transgressions from last year.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Sandoval told the outlet. “I hope that people can remember who I’ve been throughout over a decade of the show - who I’ve been most of the time.”

However, Sandoval did reveal that fans can expect the cast to find themselves in “tumultuous situations” - as they normally do each season. “We’re always having the one conversation we don’t want to have with the person we don’t want to have it with,” Sandoval said. “It’s tough to keep your composure.. but you do the best you can. I’m glad the season’s done filming, but there’s that not ever wanting it to air feeling too.”

Following the scandal, Sandoval and Madix called it quits after almost a decade of dating. After it was revealed that he and Leviss had engaged in an eight-month long affair, Leviss checked into a two-month stay at a mental health facility in Arizona. However, fans won’t be able to see how the model has moved on since the affair, as she confirmed that she won’t be returning for season 11.

Meanwhile, Madix is currently dating someone new: fitness trainer Daniel Wai. Sandoval revealed that he’s feeling “pretty good” since their breakup, but he’s still “bothered” by the barrage of negative comments he’s received because of Scandoval. “It’s kind of gross to see how this has brought out a really dark side of some people,” he said.

“There were times during this where I was on the edge and I got through that, but at times, barely. And I think people took it way too far,” he continued. “I think it’s important for people to maybe realise that and maybe take that into account before doing certain things or acting a certain way.”

The show’s 11th season is set to be released in January 2024. While Sandoval feels settled now that filming has wrapped, he noted that he’s anticipating that might change once the show airs. “I know once the season starts airing and I see things, it’s like it always is,” he explained. “We relive things when filming Vanderpump Rules, like, three times in the moment when we’re filming it, when we’re talking about it in our interview bites and then, when we watch it, we do press. So, I’m hoping that it doesn’t come back as bad.”

Vanderpump Rules, which premiered on Bravo in 2013, follows the lives of servers and bartenders working at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR Restaurant and Lounge. Following the critical success of season 10, the series earned its first two Emmy nominations.