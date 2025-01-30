Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding react to deaths of ice skaters in DC plane crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ice skating legends Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding have given emotional responses to the devastating deaths of fellow figure skaters in the Washington DC plane crash.

On Wednesday (January 29), an American Airlines flight crashed into an Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, D.C., near Reagan Washington National Airport. All 67 onboard both aircraft are feared dead, including six members of a figure skating club from Massachusetts. The Skating Club of Boston in Norwood, Massachusetts later confirmed that six of its members were aboard the American Airlines flight: two skaters, two coaches, and two parents.

Among those presumed dead are 16-year-old skaters Spencer Lane and Jinna Han, along with their mothers Christine Lane and Jin Han. Former Olympians Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov — who won the 1994 World Figure Skating champions as pairs representing Russia and were a couple — were also on the flight.

open image in gallery Nancy Kerrigan weeps while speaking to reporters. She said the news was a ‘shock’ ( AP )

Kerrigan spoke at the Skating Club of Boston on Thursday during a press conference and broke down in tears. She said she was “not sure how to process” the devastating loss of members of the skating club.

“The kids here really work hard,” she said. “Their parents work hard to be here. But I just feel for the athletes, the skaters, and their families. [And] anyone who was on that plane, because it’s just such a tragic event.”

The silver medalist went on to share that her response to the tragedy was to be with people she cares about and loves. “I needed support,” she added. “So that’s why I’m here. I don’t know, a little bit at a time. I think it’s a shock.”

open image in gallery Jinna Han, left, and Spencer Lane were passengers on the American Airlines plane that crashed after colliding with a military helicopter over the Potomac on Wednesday. Their mothers and two coaches were also on the plane ( AP )

During the press conference, Kerrigan said that while she never worked with Shishkova or Naumov, who were both coaches at the skating club, she’s “seen them a lot of times over the years.”

“They were always welcoming and happy to see one another,” she said about the pair. “To walk in here and not see that, I think would be very strange for everybody who comes here. Especially those who are here day in and day out.”

open image in gallery Kerrigan with Olympic gold medalist Tenley Albright at the Skating Club of Boston. Kerrigan said she was ‘not sure how to process’ the tragedy ( REUTERS )

Former figure skater Tonya Harding tweeted a message about the lives lost in the plane crash.

“The events that took place last night in Washington, DC are absolutely devastating,” she wrote on Thursday (January 30). “I'm being told that several professional figure skaters were aboard the flight as well. Sending my love and prayers to all the victims and their families.”

Throughout their successful skating careers, Harding and Kerrigan were rivals. They became embroiled in an international controversy in 1994 when Kerrigan was attacked by a man hired by Harding’s ex-husband, a scandal dramatized in the 2017 film I, Tonya, starring Margot Robbie as Harding.

Following the American Airlines crash, US Figure Skating said athletes, coaches, and family members were returning from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the US Figure Skating Championships in Kansas.

“We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts,” it said in a statement.

Inna Volyanskaya, a former skater who competed for the Soviet Union, was also on the flight, according to Virginia Rep. Suhas Subramanyam who shared the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter.) She was an ice skating coach for Ashburn Ice House in Virginia.

open image in gallery Tonya Harding pictured in 2018. She called the DC plane crash ‘absolutely devastating’ ( Getty Images )

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, who are skating partners, were not on the flight with the other skaters, the head of their training school, director of The Ice Academy for World's Champions Jamal Othman, told The Independent, contradicting reports in Russian media.

The midair collision occurred as the passenger jet, traveling from Wichita in Kansas, was on approach to land at Reagan. Radio communications between the air traffic control tower and the Black Hawk suggested the helicopter crew knew the plane was in the vicinity.