Meet the cast of Too Hot to Handle season four

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Too Hot to Handle has returned for a fourth season with a brand new cast.

The first five episodes of the Netflix dating series premiered on Wednesday, 7 December. Much like seasons past, this season follows 10 singles living together in one villa as they try to abstain from sexual contact – with robot Lana watching to see if they break the rules. If they do, contestants risk losing money from the split $100,000 prize.

At the start of season four, contestants are tricked into thinking they signed up for a “dating show that harnesses the power of adrenaline” to spark a romantic connection, called Wild Love (hosted by Saved By the Bell star Mario Lopez, who makes a cameo in the trailer). Soon, these singles learn that they’re actually about to test their limits on Too Hot to Handle.

Netflix will release all 10 episodes of Too Hot to Handle in two parts. The final five episodes will hit Netflix on 14 December.

Here’s everything to know about the season four cast of Too Hot to Handle.

Brittan Byrd, 22

Brittan Byrd is a 22-year-old model born and raised in Hawaii, USA. Her Instagram is @Brittan_Byrd.

Creed McKinnon, 24

Hailing from Perth, Australia, Creed McKinnon is a 24-year-old entrepreneur and founder of Versaware, a smart kitchen appliances company. His Instagram is @CreedMckinnon.

Dominique Defoe, 23

Dominique Defoe is 23-year-old computer science student from Colorado, USA. Her Instagram is @DominiqueDefoe.

James Pendergrass, 23

James Pendergrass is a 23-year-old student and basketball player also living in Hawaii. His Instagram is @JamesPendergrass_.

Jawahir Khalifa, 22

Jawahir Khalifa is a 22-year-old model from Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Her Instagram is @JawahirKhalifa.

Kayla Richart, 22

Like Jawahir and Brittan, Kayla Richart is also a model. The 22-year-old is from Los Angeles, California. Her Instagram is @KaylaRichart.

Nick Kici, 28

Nick Kici is a 28-year-old model and yogi hailing from Michigan, USA. His Instagram is @NickKici.

Nigel Jones, 29

Nigel Jones is a 29-year-old model and entrepreneur from New Jersey, USA. His Instagram is @NigelEuro_.

Sebastian Melrose, 24

Sebastian Melrose is a 24-year-old race car driver from Glasgow, Scotland. His Instagram is @SebMelrose.

Sophie Stonehouse, 23

Sophie Stonehouse is a 23-year-old event manager from Brighton, UK. Her Instagram is @SophieStonehouse.