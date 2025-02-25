These are the US’s favorite grocery stores — and the top two are tied

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From Costco's super-sized food and beverage portions to Whole Foods’ expansive selection of organic produce, each grocery store offers something unique, making it hard to pick a favorite. However, a new survey has revealed the top grocery chains based on customer satisfaction.

This year’s American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) survey, which measures consumer sentiment across various business sectors, identified the top 10 supermarkets by gathering insights from over 41,000 individuals nationwide.

Participants rated factors such as store quality, mobile app reliability, customer service, product quality, store atmosphere, pickup experience, and website satisfaction to determine their favorite grocery store.

The survey found that overall customer satisfaction with supermarkets rose by 4 percent last year, boosting the category’s average score to 79 out of 100. Two chains tied for the top spot: Trader Joe’s and Publix, both earning a score of 84 out of 100.

While Trader Joe’s maintained its high satisfaction score over the past year, Publix saw a slight 1 percent dip, resulting in a tie between the two. Other standouts included Sam’s Club, ShopRite, Target, and Aldi, which also earned high marks from shoppers.

Here are the top 10 grocery stores in the U.S., according to the ACSI

Trader Joe’s

open image in gallery Trader Joe’s was ranked number one in the American Customer Satisfaction Index survey for supermarkets ( Getty Images )

The California-based grocery franchise returned to its number-one ranking this year with an overall satisfaction rating of 84 percent. From its seasonal freezer goodies to bargain prices, Trader Joe’s is beloved by many. There are currently 608 store locations across the U.S., with 205 in the company’s headquarters state.

Publix

open image in gallery Publix tied with Trader Joe’s for the top spot in the the ACSI survey for supermarket customer satisfaction ( Getty Images )

Publix tied with Trader Joe’s in customer satisfaction, securing the top spot for the second year in a row. While the Florida-based food supply saw a one percent dip in its overall score, shoppers were more than pleased with its in-store experience, staff, store layout, and cleanliness. Publix grocery stores are located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Sam’s Club

open image in gallery Sam’s Club opened its first store in Oklahoma in 1983 and now has 599 locations across the country ( Getty Images )

Sam’s Club, a members-only franchise, remained consistent in customer satisfaction from 2024 to 2025, tying with Wegmans at 83 percent. The grocery conglomerate was founded in 1983, starting with its first-ever store in Oklahoma. Now, Sam’s Club is owned by Walmart and has grown to 599 locations across the country. Customers are expected to pay $50 per year for the retailer’s Club membership, and $110 for its Plus membership.

Wegmans

open image in gallery Wegmans fans often boast about the East Coast food giant’s prepared food section and delicious bakery ( Getty Images )

Wegmans saw a one percent jump in its satisfaction score this year, solidifying its spot alongside Sam’s Club. With over 110 stores spanning the East Coast, the food giant is often praised for its prepared food section with fresh sushi and a wide array of baked goods.

H-E-B

open image in gallery H-E-B is ranked number one in customer satisfaction in the South with locations in Mexico ( Getty Images )

H-E-B was ranked third overall this year after being ranked number one in 2024. The Texas-based discount grocer saw its satisfaction rate dip by four percent from last year. H-E-B boasts over 435 store locations in Texas and Mexico, making it the number one pick among shoppers in the South.

Whole Foods

open image in gallery Whole Foods was acquired by Amazon eight years ago for about $13.7 billion ( Getty Images )

The organic food supplier has over 500 locations throughout the country. In 2017, Amazon bought the retailer for about $13.7 billion and has since ushered in Prime member discounts, package pick-up and returns, and Amazon’s one-palm payment checkout function. Whole Foods has a renowned prepared food section, including pizza, grill, hot, and cold bar sections.

Aldi

open image in gallery Aldi is headquartered in Germany but has over 2,356 store locations in the U.S. ( Getty Images )

Aldi boasts a low-cost, catered supply of food with a reported 2,356 locations in the country in 2024. The German-based grocer only offers select brands of staple food items.

Costco

open image in gallery To shop at Costco costs either $65 or $130 a year, depending on the type of membership customers have ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

It’s no secret this membership-only food franchise has all the mega-sized items you could possibly need, and with a satisfaction score of 81, most shoppers are pretty satisfied with what it has to offer. Both the Gold Star Costco membership and the Business membership cost patrons $65 a year, while the Executive membership is $130 a year.

ShopRite

open image in gallery ShopRite is largely located in New Jersey where its headquarters are ( Getty Images )

ShopRite is based in New Jersey where most of its stores are located. The food giant opened its first store in Newark back in 1946. Since 2024, ShopRite’s customer satisfaction has remained steady.

Target

open image in gallery Target only started selling groceries in 1995 and is now widely celebrated for its produce section ( REUTERS )

While Target didn’t start selling groceries until 1995, it’s evident that the retailer is now celebrated for its food options. The first-ever Target to sell produce was in Omaha, Nebraska. In the last 30 years, the franchise has updated and opened all stores with a grocery section.