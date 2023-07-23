Brits reveal top outdoor experiences they would like to try

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Research of 2,000 adults revealed 54 per cent are desperate to spend more quality time outdoors, though 44 per cent don’t think they’ll realistically be outside anymore this year than last.

Canoeing, paddle boarding, and wild swimming were other activities respondents would like to take up.

And 76 per cent believe a new pastime in the great outdoors would benefit their mental and physical health, with 40 per cent feeling more “alive” when in open green space.

While 60 per cent believed such an interest would push them to spend more time in natural sunlight and 58 per cent think breathing clean air can only be a good thing.

The research was commissioned by Volvic ahead of launching a one-of-a-kind competition to win a stay at the Chaîne des Puys, at the heart of the brand’s water source, which will include an adrenaline-fuelled itinerary to experience the outdoors like never before.

It also emerged more than a third (34 per cent) of respondents don’t believe they get a good balance of time indoors and outdoors.

Though, 55 per cent rated themselves as an ‘outdoorsy’ person, with 34 per cent having hiked, 33 per cent run, and 18 per cent mountain biked in the last 12 months.

And 63 per cent want to challenge themselves both physically and mentally in the next 12 months, according to the data from OnePoll.com.

While 67 per cent rated being outdoors in nature as something that boosted their mental health most, ahead of reading or talking to loved ones.

Fishing, horse riding and rock climbing were other activities that have provided positivity in the last 12 months.

As well as the mental health benefits, 65 per cent have seen a noticeable improvement in their physical health as a result of getting out in the great outdoors.

Tomas Rojas from Volvic, said: “We can’t wait to welcome the lucky pair to Europe’s largest regional park and the home of Volvic.

“We’re passionate about connecting with nature and enjoying the outdoors to help boost our physical and mental well-being, which is why we’re thrilled to offer this once-in-a-lifetime adventure in the stunning Chaîne des Puys region this summer.”

To enter the Volvic and Beautiful Destinations competition, please visit @volvic or @beautifuldestinations on Instagram.

Top 10 outdoor activities adults would like to try in 2023: