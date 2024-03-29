Tori Spelling files for divorce from Dean McDermott

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tori Spelling has filed for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage.

In court documents obtained by People, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress petitioned to end the marriage in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split.

Spelling listed the date of separation as 17 June 2023. The filing states that Spelling has also requested joint legal custody of their five minor children – Liam Aaron McDermott, 17, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 11 and Beau Dean, seven – but wants sole physical custody with visitation for McDermott, 57, to be determined at a later date. She also wants him to pay spousal support.

Spelling’s divorce petition has no mention of a prenuptial agreement and states her separate assets have yet to be determined. They also have not determined their “community property”.

Additionally, she wants McDermott to pay her attorneys’ fees.

On the same day Spelling listed the date of their separation, McDermott announced that the couple had decided to go their separate ways in a statement that was later deleted off his Instagram.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote at the time.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Hours later, however, McDermott deleted the post without explanation. Spelling, for her part, didn’t comment on the announcement, but she notably didn’t share a public Father’s Day tribute to her estranged husband.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Spelling and McDermott.

The former couple got married in a private ceremony in Fiji on 7 May 2006 after meeting the previous year while filming the TV movie Mind Over Murder.

Following the split, McDermott is now dating Lily Calo. The two were spotted for the first time as they walked hand in hand during a stroll in Los Angeles in October 2023.

They were seen again just a few days later, sharing a kiss at the Los Angeles International Airport as they put their luggage into the trunk of the van.

Despite their split, McDermott seems to have remained amicable with his ex, who he said also gets along well with Calo.

“I’m blessed, you know, having everybody get along and come together for the greater good of the kids,” he told Page Six earlier this month. “I just, I’m so blessed. It’s a beautiful thing.”

McDermott added by telling the outlet that Spelling and Calo also “get along fabulously,” which he saw as a “gift” in his life.

“If I do the right things and I live an estimable and respectable life, you know, I get these wonderful gifts in my life,” he said.

The Canadian actor also made sure to commend Spelling’s support amid his ongoing sobriety journey and describes her as his “biggest fan” despite their separation.

“You know, she just wants me to be happy. Bottom line,” he told Page Six. “And she’s such an incredible woman that way. She’s one of the most generous people I’ve ever met in my life.”

“Most caring, empathetic. And she just wants the best for everybody … And sometimes at the expense of her happiness … But that’s the kind of person she is.”