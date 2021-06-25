Beat the robots: How to boost your skills in the jobs market, as tech use grows

The growth in technology has brought new opportunities in many aspects of our work and social lives – from remote working, to virtual quizzes.

But tech advances have also sparked concerns that in the future, more workplace roles will be performed by ‘robots’.

“Over the past year, Covid-19 has accelerated technological advancements and digitised our simplest everyday activities,” says Steve Warnham, from Totaljobs com.

“It’s understandable that there’s a growing concern surrounding automation,” he adds. “In fact, Totaljobs and Boston Consulting Group research has found 35% of UK workers admit they have become increasingly worried about automation during the pandemic, particularly those in the middle of their careers.

“With this in mind, it’s more important than ever that candidates understand how they can actively seek ways to expand their current skillset, and access training that can put them in a strong position for future job roles,” says Warnham.

“Employers across every industry must also have a robust, future-proof learning and development strategy in place, which will help upskill candidates and ensure they’re confident they have a role to play in the future of the business and industry.”

So, when it comes to making sure your workplace skills remain desirable and relevant in an increasingly digital world, what does Warnham suggest?

1. Look for jobs that offer ongoing training

Technology is continuously evolving how businesses, employers and customers interact with each other, so a role that provides ongoing training keeps your skillset up-to-date and, crucially, transferrable.

Once you find an employer that can provide this, you can feel secure knowing your abilities and skills are of value across all industries. Alternatively, if you have a particular training course in mind, pitch this to your employer and make sure you can highlight the benefits further training can bring to the business, to help get them on board.

2. Diversify your skills

If you can, make the time to engage with free resources and courses online, which allow you to learn, train and achieve more qualifications. The UK Government has also recently launched a skills toolkit to help those looking to retrain or find a new job.

This is more important than ever, given that many parts of the labour market are currently ’employer-led’. In fact, 57% of UK workers are open to retraining, suggesting that a huge number of candidates are already taking steps to become more competitive when it comes to the application process.

3. Ask for flexible training from your employer

Research by Totaljobs and The Work Foundation shows that barriers to training have been heightened by the pandemic, due to greater financial challenges, welfare support requirements, and an overall lack of confidence.

So, while more and more employers are now increasing the number of staff they’re recruiting, getting back into work can be challenging, particularly if you’re trying to train at the same time.

Make sure you are up-front with your existing or new employer on your current learning circumstances and requirements. Remember that there is also a clear business case for your employer in helping you improve and future-proof your skill set – the more skills you have, the most valuable you are to the business.

4. Highlight your transferrable skills

Many people are unaware of the transferrable skills they have, or may struggle to highlight them, especially when applying for a job in an industry they don’t have previous experience in. Reflect on your previous accolades and achievements from previous roles, to help recognise your transferrable skills and sell yourself to future employers.

Being able to dissect your skills and pinpoint moments that propelled or helped you in a particular project or task is a great way of showing employers how you could translate this into their company.

5. Future-proof your career

Automation doesn’t have to be daunting. For those considering switching careers, moving into a tech-first industry, where automation is already in effect, can set you in good stead to not only learn to use new types of technology, but also prepare you with the skills you need to work alongside emerging technology successfully.

Totaljobs has a ‘salary checker’ tool which allows people to compare average salaries for any job or industry within any location in the UK, which could be a first step for those looking to make the leap.