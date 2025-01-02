First Drive: Toyota’s new Land Cruiser is made to provide no-nonsense driving

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

What is it?

The Toyota Land Cruiser is a car which, over more than 70 years, has represented the kind of no-nonsense capability that gets you where you need to be whatever the conditions. From the desert dunes to the heart of the rainforest, it’s the Land Cruiser that you’ll see – more often than not doing the job of transporting people from A to B.

Translating all of that into a modern-day vehicle is tricky. Not everyone is on a cross-continent adventure, after all, so this new Land Cruiser has a job to deliver a rounded driving experience and one that can match with the likes of the Land Rover Defender and Ineos Grenadier. We’ve been seeing what it’s like.

What’s new?

There’s a lot that is new with the Land Cruiser and a lot that is not so new. From the outside, we’ve got the retro-influenced design which is bang on trend in the SUV market at the moment, drawing inspiration from previous generations of this off-roader while blending it with some newer, more modern touches.

But underneath, we’ve still got a traditional body-on-frame set-up which is often seen as the go-to for rugged off-roaders, but which is a design that often doesn’t offer the more car-like refinement that modern SUV buyers often require. But you can tell that Toyota hasn’t pulled any punches when it comes to the Land Cruiser’s off-road tech; numerous driving modes, permanent four-wheel-drive, a low-range gearbox and a handy disconnect setting for the anti-roll bar to help boost wheel travel are all included to ensure that this car gets you where you need to be – no matter the conditions.

What’s under the bonnet?

You’ve not got a lot of variety in the Land Cruiser’s engine line-up – there’s just one. It’s a 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel which is similar to that in the previous model – and the one you’ll get in Toyota’s Hilux – which means 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. It’s not the most powerful, particularly given the Land Cruiser’s large size, but it’s still enough to equip this car with the maximum tow rating of 3,500kg.

It’s linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission, too. Toyota claims a 0-60mph time of 10.7 seconds and a top speed of 105mph alongside fuel efficiency of 26.4mpg. Toyota has already confirmed that a mild-hybrid engine option will join the range soon too and bring “smoother, quieter, yet more responsive performance”, according to the brand.

What’s it like to drive?

Things are all very traditional four-wheel-drive when you’re behind the wheel of the Land Cruiser. You sit very high, looking out over that squared-off bonnet. In fact, the square proportions of the Land Cruiser make it easier to park than you might expect and with a number of cameras and sensors, parking is less of a challenge than you’d think it would be. Around town the ride is jittery, but it does settle down as you gather a bit of pace.

With just 201bhp the diesel engine sure isn’t the most powerful – and isn’t as pleasant as the straight-six options you’ll find in both the Grenadier and Defender – but it does actually get the Toyota up to speed in good enough time, albeit in quite a noisy fashion. The gearbox is slushy and a little dim-witted, however. More irritating though is the Land Cruiser’s near-endless number of assistance systems. Fortunately, you can switch the traffic sign recognition off with the steering wheel controls, but other ones – such as the feature which alerts you when a car is behind – are simply too distracting to be useful.

How does it look?

Wherever it goes, the Land Cruiser makes quite a visual impact. Big, boxy and unashamedly brash, it’s a car which looks as rugged as its underpinnings help it to be. It’s got a great sense of the past, too, with the car’s blocky headlights helping to reference previous generations of the long-running Land Cruiser.

It’s available in a selection of cool-looking colours, too, with the blue shade of our test car giving this Toyota an even bolder look out and about.

What’s it like inside?

That feeling of assuredness is carried through to the Land Cruiser’s interior, where you’ll find all manner of chunky switches and dials giving you access to major controls. In truth, there’s an almost bewildering number of switches, but you do get your eye in with them soon enough.

The Land Cruiser is now a seven-seater as standard, too, adding an extra layer of practicality to this car. The rearmost seats are relatively squashed in terms of headroom, but legroom is surprisingly decent. Boot space is good enough, too, and while there’s not a lot of it with those rearmost seats in place, a handy 566 litres is there when they are. The handy glass pop-out section on the tailgate is a really useful feature, too.

What’s the spec like?

Toyota was a little overwhelmed by demand for the Land Cruiser – so much so that you can’t currently order a brand-new version from the firm’s website. Instead, you’ll be directed to second-hand stock which is currently trading for quite the premium. It’s expected that this will settle down once supply eases up. Just 3,500 First Edition cars came to Europe overall, too, but these will be followed by more standard Invincible specification models down the line. The FIrst Edition kicked off at £79,995, too.

At around £74,995, the Land Cruiser will still be an expensive proposition – even in Invincible specification. That said, you do get boatloads of equipment including dual-zone climate control, a full infotainment system and reversing camera alongside all of that off-road-focused technology. That price does still put it in the same league as its Ineos and Land Rover-made rivals, however.

Verdict

Toyota’s Land Cruiser has a heritage that many other cars would love to have. This latest model helps to continue that and still feels as true to its off-roading roots as ever. It’s certainly not as comfortable or refined as its contemporaries, but it’s got more than enough on its side to help contrast this shortcoming.

It is expensive – but then so are the cars it is going up against. If you want a rough-and-tough off-roader with some added luxuries, then the new Land Cruiser will fit the bill – providing you can get hold of one.

Facts at a glance

Model as tested: Toyota Land Cruiser First EditionPrice: £79,995Engine: 2.8-litre turbocharged dieselPower: 201bhpTorque: 500NmMax speed: 105mph0-60mph: 10.7 secondsMPG: 26.5Emissions: 280g/km