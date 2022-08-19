Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace has opened up about his body transformation journey on social media.

In a new tweet on Thursday (18 August), the 33-year-old American musician shared a side-by-side comparison photo of himself.

In the photo, Trace showcased his body from the end of last year versus now.

“The picture on the left is what I looked like at the end of last year,” he wrote. “I was mentally destroyed and it really affected my physical health.

“The pic on the right is me now. Your mindset is everything. It can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. F*** motivation. Stay dedicated!”

Cyrus has been sharing constant updates about his health journey on social media.

After a two-month break from Instagram in May 2022, he wrote: “I’ve been super focused lately on my physical and mental health. So social media has not been a priority.”

In another post from last month, he added: “I’ve been going crazy in the gym lately. Two workouts a day six days a week no matter what. I feel amazing!”

The musician recently released his new single “Pray at Night.”

According to multiple reports, the Killing the Pain singer is “finishing up” his solo studio album.

“Before I start dropping new music I really wanted to get my mind and body feeing 100 per cent,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m feeling amazing and really motivated. New music out soon!”