The decision of how and when to tell your loved ones about a new baby is often fraught with emotion and expectation, and increasingly parents-to-be are announcing their pregnancy with a personal twist.

One expectant father is eager to make an announcement in keeping with him and his wife’s “dark and dry humour”, alongside representing the “long and stressful process” which they undertook to become parents.

Writing in a recent Reddit post, the 28-year-old dad-to-be, who is a trans man, said he and his wife had to put themselves through extra hurdles before she could become pregnant, using “a sperm donor, IVF, the works”.

The unnamed man wrote: “It’s been a long and stressful process that we have coped with humour. We’ve been told some nasty hurtful things by people close to us. And people who aren’t close to us but feel like it’s their business”.

He added: “Both my wife and I have dark and dry humour. One of the things we joke about is how we had to “order out.”

“Because of my wife’s wishes we won’t be announcing our pregnancy/baby until it is born. Only our parents know.”

When the time comes, their plan is to “have the typical baby announcement photos but to have the baby come out of a take-out container, smiling, with ‘we successfully ordered out’ as our caption”.

The man continued: “My parents hate this idea. They think we’re being insensitive, tacky, and making fun of other families. They think we would be using our child to promote our political agenda”.

Whilst his parents might be unsupportive, he’s received encouraging words from others for his “cutest, most wholesome” idea, with some people even offering suggestions of their own.

One person commented: “This is so adorable! I love this idea and think you should 100% do it!

“But where your parents might be coming from is that they want a classic, beautiful family photo (which normally comes from the announcement) to hang on the wall/put in their memory books.”

Another said: “I think that “ordering out” would be the wrong analogy because it isn’t an adoption.

“Something like a meal kit analogy works better. You guys assembled it yourselves (well, your wife did) out of outside ingredients.

The original poster liked this idea, replying: “Yes! My mind was already going here. With the cardboard box painted with the green logo but a play on words and out of the meal kit, some fake veggies but also all of the paperwork, equipment, etc. this made it far funnier and cuter! Thank you”.