Jimmy Choos, drones, and a dog called Beyoncé: The bizarre items left behind at Travelodge hotels
‘In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten,’ says Travelodge
Travelodge has revealed a list of the most bizarre items left behind by its guest in the past year, and they include designer shoes, an ancient coin collection, and a dog named Beyoncé.
The hotel chain has 582 hotels across the UK. Its list of lost items, taken from every hotel, also included a drone, six-foot feathered angel wings, an ancient coin collection and a single Jimmy Choo shoe.
A suitcase full of Blackpool rock was also found at the Travelodge in South Promenade.
Meanwhile, in Bournemouth, staff found a dress made from postcards, and at Rhyl Seafront Travelodge in North Wales, they found a giant inflatable unicorn pool float on the bed.
The dog, a Pomsky, was found at the Travelodge in Manchester Central.
Staff at the hotel chain have said that the hotels noticed a huge surge in the number of items that had been left behind by its guest in the past year.
Shakila Ahmed from Travelodge commented: “In 2021, following Freedom Day, we welcomed back millions of customers to our hotels and we saw a significant increase in bookings. This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels.
“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”
Additional reporting by PA.
