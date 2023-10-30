Travis Barker responds to speculation he caused Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s feud

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Barker has defended himself from fans who have claimed he was the cause of Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s feud.

Despite having stayed silent on the matter throughout the last season of The Kardashians on Hulu, the Blink-182 drummer’s been receiving criticism from speculative fans who think he instigated his wife’s fight with her sister. Kourtney and Kim’s conflict erupted on season three of their family’s TV show, beginning when Kim decided to accept the opportunity to help curate the Dolce and Gabbana runway show for their spring/summer 2023 collection.

The Lemme founder was less than pleased when she heard through the grapevine that her younger sister was partnering with the Italian brand after they’d hosted and designed her entire wedding with Barker just four months prior.

Recently, viewers have been wondering whether Barker played a bigger role in the discord between the two sisters as passages from his 2016 memoir resurface. Fans looked specifically at the passages the artist wrote about Kim, recalling how he’d thought the Skims creator was “hot” when they first met in 2006.

Of course, Kourtney and Barker weren’t romantically involved when the rocker’s book Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, and Drums, Drums, Drums was written and published.

Speaking to theLos Angeles Times, Barker responded to the backlash. “It’s like: ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womaniser,’” he told the outlet in an interview published 29 October. “Stop it. I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me. That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on.”

“You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous,” the legendary instrumentalist added.

Sneak peeks of the new season on Hulu, which premiered on 28 September, proved Kourtney and Kim’s bad blood was not resolved by their intense talk at the end of the previous season. However, behind the scenes, the two seemed to weather the storm, with Kourtney posting a poignant message for Kim’s birthday.

That being said, the Poosh director continued to raise eyebrows over the status of her relationship with Kim when she dressed as the Skkn founder for Halloween. In her 28 October Instagram, Kourtney appeared in a long sleeve, tight-fitting floral maxi dress with a slicked-back extension ponytail.

The ensemble was meant to mimic Kim’s first-ever look for the Met Gala in 2013 when she went with Kanye West while pregnant with their daughter North.

“Freaky Friday,” Kourtney’s caption read, as she posed with her hands on her own baby bump.

One follower commented: “Stole her wedding country. Stole her Met Gala look. Iconic. Truly.”

“She took my wedding venue. She took my wedding singer. She took my wedding country. And she took my sofa look,” another amused fan wrote, alluding to the trending interview of Kim talking about Kourtney on season three.

“This proves Kourtney is the funniest sister,” another fan claimed.