Here’s why fans are convinced Travis Kelce will make a Super Bowl ad appearance

Travis Kelce might be somewhere other than playing on the field for Super Bowl LVIII.

On Wednesday 17 January the chip brand Pringles took to Instagram to tease their upcoming advertisement that will premiere during the football game on 11 February. “The big game’s almost here, so we’re upping our ‘stache game. Who do you think it belongs to?” the caption asked viewers.

The post itself showed a photo of the Pringles’ mascot, which is a white oval with black eyes and eyebrows with most of the oval occupied with a giant curly moustache. Next to the logo is the photo of a man’s moustache that will likely be the star of the commercial.

“Once you see it … you can’t unsee it,” text surrounding the pictures read.

The frontrunner in the comments section seemed to be the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, but the brand has not yet confirmed who the moustache belongs to. This wouldn’t be the first time the NFL player starred in a commercial as he’s previously been in ads for Campbell’s, DirecTV, Pfizer and Experian, among others.

Not only has Kelce gained popularity for his skills on the football field, but also for his current relationship with Grammy winner, Taylor Swift.

The NFL star, 34, has been dating the singer for around six months, and recent rumours have suggested Kelce could pop the question. Philadelphia-based jewellery designer Steven Singer has now said he is so thrilled at the prospect of the pair getting hitched, that he is offering the Kansas City Chiefs star a $1m custom-made ring for the proposal.

“I would be honoured to help design a truly extraordinary ring exclusively for them,” he said, adding that his daughter is an “avid” fan of Swift.

Kelce’s younger brother has also recently gained attention with the recent rumours that he was retiring from the NFL following the Philadelphia Eagles’ losing playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jason Kelce stood on the sideline in tears as the final seconds ticked off in his likely final NFL game. Kelce embraced his long-time offensive line coach. He removed his helmet once the game ended and extended his hand to his wife and his father in the stands.

The 36-year-old Kelce has waived on retirement over the last few seasons. Coach Nick Sirianni added to Kelce’s lore by shipping a keg of beer to the centre’s home to entice him to return in 2022.

He has been the heart of the Eagles, a hero on the Philadelphia sports scene, a Super Bowl champion. But after 13 seasons, 156 straight starts and six All-Pro Team selections, Kelce has told teammates he intends to retire, three people informed of the decision told The Associated Press.

They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity on Tuesday out of respect for Kelce’s decision, which he has not yet made public.

“I love him. Yeah, obviously we’re not there at that position yet, ready to talk about that, but he’s special and I love him,” Sirianni said after a 32-9 loss to Tampa Bay. “He’s one of the most special guys I’ve been around. He’s always got a place here and always want him to play.”