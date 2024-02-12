Travis Kelce looked ‘Bejeweled’ in glittery Super Bowl arrival outfit

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Travis Kelce has arrived in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl in a bright glittering outfit.

On Sunday 11 February, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end arrived for the big game in an all-black outfit covered in sparkles, complete with a matching black bag, before his team goes on to compete against the San Francisco 49ers.

Recently, his Grammy-winner girlfriend, Taylor Swift, also arrived to the Super Bowl after performing for the last few days in Tokyo, Japan.

Fans were quick to react to the tight end’s fashion decision on X, formerly known as Twitter, with many thinking it was a reference to one of Swift’s songs from her Midnights album, “Bejeweled.”

“Wearing glitter almost makes me feel like he’s Bejeweled,” one commenter joked.

“In his REP era,” another X user commented, referencing Swift’s Reputation album, which has an all-black theme.

Other commenters assumed it was Swift who had picked out this outfit and that he was only wearing it for that reason.

“Did he borrow it from Taylor???” one commenter asked.

Another X user agreed, writing: “Now he’s dressing like Swiftie.”

This will be the 13th game that Swift is attending this football season after fans were worried Swift wouldn’t be able to make the game because of her Eras Tour shows abroad. However, the Embassy of Japan issued a formal statement to assure fans that she would be there.

