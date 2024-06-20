Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Travis Kelce has shared his candid thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl ring.

On the most recent episode of hisNew Heights podcast alongside retired NFL player and brother, Jason Kelce, the younger brother spoke about the newest ring that was added to his collection, and touched on the mistake engraved inside. An engraving inside the ring had listed all of the team’s opponents throughout the football season, however, people were quick to point out a typo that listed the Miami Dolphins as a number seven-seed opponent in the AFC, when they were actually number six.

“I don’t give a s***,” Travis said about the ring’s mistake. “I like it that we didn’t give a f*** about what seed Miami was.”

“Yeah, they weren’t the seventh. Who cares? They could have done no seeds on the side of them, I would have been fine.”

Despite the mistake, the Chiefs player thought that the slight typo was a sign that the ring was more original. “Like: ‘Oh, yeah, we made it really detailed and oops, we screwed up,’” he said. “That just makes it more exclusive, like, we screwed up about something that means nothing.”

The NFL team was given their rings last week at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 13. The Chiefs earned the ring after winning back-to-back Super Bowls in February, which also marked their third Super Bowl win within the last five years.

According to a post made on X, formerly known as Twitter, the ring itself consists of 529 diamonds and 38 rubies. Even with Travis calling the new ring “pretty damn cool” with all of the extra bling, he admitted that his favorite of the three rings was probably last year’s.

“The top of the ring comes off and it has a clasp so you can wear it in different ways,” he explained. “I think if I would ever, like, wear the ring out in a sense, or want to, like, represent that team or that Super Bowl, I would probably wear that clasp on a necklace, before I would wear that big f***ing massive ring.”

Travis even mentioned that he went up to the team’s owner, Clark Hunt, after receiving the ring to joke that they do plan on getting another one in 2025 but have no idea if it’s possible to make it any bigger than the 2024 ring.

“I don’t know how it could get any bigger,” he said. “We’re just going to need a brass knuckle — the Super Bowl brass knuckle.”

Unfortunately for Jason, he did earn a Super Bowl ring playing for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 but has since lost the ring.

Back in April, the brothers were at the Lombaby Games at their old college, the University of Cincinnati, where they participated in an event that required the players to go through a pool filled with chili, spaghetti, and cheese to locate fake Super Bowl rings that were tied to socks. However, one of those rings was Jason’s real Super Bowl ring.

“I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event, they could not find it,” Jason said during a previous episode of New Heights.

“We have still yet to find it. All of this stuff has been thrown away, so I think we can safely assume that my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill someplace in the Cincinnati tri-state area. I didn’t think that would happen.”

Even after using a metal detector, no one was able to locate the ring, but an insurance claim was made and Jason was optimistic that he could have another ring made.

“I knew where it was at. Somebody at some point messed with my Super Bowl ring, which I’m fine with,” he said. “It’s just a hunk of metal. I’ll just have another one made, I think. They can do that, right? Guess we’re gonna find out.”