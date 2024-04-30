Viral video sees Travis Kelce planting kisses on Taylor Swift’s arm

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce was spotted leaving sweet kisses on Taylor Swift’s arm in a viral video.

While attending Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation gala in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, the famous pair were spotted by fellow attendees canoodling and packing on the PDA. According to Entertainment Tonight, sources noted “lots of kissing and just overall happiness between them”.

On 30 April, footage of the pair cuddled up and kissing each other spread like wildfire on X, formerly known as Twitter, with fans of the couple delighted that they could witness their chemistry. In the clip, Kelce could be seen surprising Swift as he sidled up behind her and much to her amusement began to leave a trail of quick kisses along her arms.

Since being posted, the video has already garnered over 1.6 million views on the platform. The video comes on the heels of Entertainment Tonight reporting on their weekend of fun in Sin City, with one source reportedly noting that on Friday night, the pair were spotted heading into Easy’s Cocktail Lounge inside the ARIA Resort and Casino.

“The pair kept a low profile as they held hands and danced to various hits, including a few of Taylor’s that were played inside,” the source said at the time. “The two didn’t leave each other’s side, and were seen with smiles on their faces.”

The following day, the couple were seen enjoying the festivities at the gala, mingling with some of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs teammates as well as other guests. After the luxe night out, they enjoyed a sunny day reportedly golfing on the green, with Swift seemingly having joined him.

The quick trip to Las Vegas comes as a reprieve for the “Fortnight” singer as she nears the end of her record-breaking Eras Tour in Europe. The pop star is expected to complete the last round of her tour starting in Paris on 9 May, with Kelce expected to join her on the next leg of her tour. In early April, Kelce confirmed that he planned on supporting the Grammy winner in Europe: “Oh, you know I gotta go support. You know it.”

“She’ll be all over Europe.” Kelce said, commending Swift’s impressive ability to put on a show for her millions of fans - also known as Swifties. “There won’t be a bad show, I promise you that.”

Swift will be touring throughout the rest of the year, with her last stop being in Vancouver, Canada, on 8 December.