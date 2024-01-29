Travis Kelce reveals second nickname for Taylor Swift

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce has more than one nickname for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

On Sunday 28 January, the Kansas City Chiefs solidified their spot in Super Bowl LVIII when they beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10. After the win, Swift ran down to the field to congratulate Kelce.

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Kelce can be heard talking to the Grammy winner as he says, “What’s up sweetie?” as they hugged and kissed at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The singer was in awe of what had happened during the game as she can be heard replying, “That was insane. I can’t believe it.”

Swift beamed as she embraced Kelce before he accepted the Lamar Hunt Trophy alongside Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “I’ve never seen you like that,” the “Cruel Summer” singer told the “Catching Kelce” alum, whispering, “I love you” in his ear.

After witnessing the moment, many fans took to the video’s comment section to mention how “wholesome” they thought the interaction was.

“They are so wholesome for this,” one comment read.

“A happy moment for all Swifties,” a second commenter agreed.

This isn’t the first time the tight end has given his girlfriend a pet name as he has called her “Tay” on many episodes of the New Heights podcast that he shares with his older brother, and fellow NFL player, Jason Kelce.

The couple has had constant attention surrounding their relationship ever since the news of the Kansas City Chiefs player dating the Grammy winner became public last year, and Kelce recently talked about how they handle the attention.

“The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” Kelce said on Friday. “That’s all that matters.”

Kelce was asked about the relationship during a press conference on 26 January ahead of the Chiefs AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The first question addressed to him was whether the publicity had increased off the field this year, at least more than he’d been used to. “I mean, obviously, yeah. I gotta be silly to say that I didn’t notice it go up,” the player candidly responded.

“I think the Super Bowl helped that and, obviously, how I live my off-field life definitely helps out but, yeah, I brought this upon myself,” he continued, alluding to his newfound romance with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “And I do enjoy having fun with it all. The biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building.”

Though it’s been tough to hear the media spin narratives that aren’t accurate, Kelce’s made sure to remember the truth. He believes his priorities haven’t changed. He’s still zoned in on the success of his team.

“It’s just outside noise, dealing with everyone else’s perspective of things. You hear the media throughout the year if we’re not having success, maybe throw it out there that I wasn’t focused or that the team isn’t focused on certain things,” Kelce noted.

“If you’re in this building you know exactly what’s going on,” the athlete went on. “So you gotta compartmentalise what you’re hearing and make sure that you’re staying on task and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception when you walk in that building.”