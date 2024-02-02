Could Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl? People are taking bets

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, people often bet on who will win the big game in order to earn money. This year, in addition to bets on how long Reba McEntire’s national anthem will last, people are wondering whether Travis Kelce will pop the question to Taylor Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs play against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 11 February.

Canada’s Sportsbook FanDuel is now accepting bets on if the Super Bowl will result in a Kelce-Swift proposal. According to the Daily Mail, the odds began at +190 for Kelce to propose - meaning that if a person bet $100, they would earn $190. However, the bets are much higher that the tight end won’t propose. So, if someone bet $100, they would lose $250. To win the bet, Kelce has to get down on one knee on the field and not in the locker room or possible post-game celebration.

Despite reports that the football player has asked Swift’s father for her hand and they’ve begun to look at engagement rings, others have stated that the couple should at least spend the off-season together before making such a large decision.

Kelce recently spoke on the Pat McAfee Show, where he gushed over the singer and sadly revealed that can’t be her date to the 2024 Grammy Awards on 4 February. “It’s exciting for me, but it’s all brand new, man,” Kelce told the talk show host about the increased spotlight from his relationship. “From having the paparazzi follow me every single day into work, to just everybody having my name on their talk show every single day - whether it’s sports, whether it’s not sports, you know - it’s just been a crazy, crazy ride I could have never anticipated.”

“But I’m having fun with it,” he added. “The majority of the world is having fun with it... All the cranky NFL fans, we’re slowly bringing them in.”

Swift has attended 12 of Kelce’s NFL games since September, with a possible appearance at Super Bowl LVIII marking her 13th game.

“Hopefully everybody realises that we’re just two people in a relationship, supporting each other and having fun with it, man, it’s nothing more than that,” Kelce said of his girlfriend’s support. “[No matter] how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it. And we enjoy every single bit of it.”

“I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the family and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year, man,” he added.

Kelce is unable to be Swift’s date at the Grammy Awards this Sunday due to his practice for the Super Bowl. This year, the singer is nominated for six Grammy awards for her 2022 album, Midnights.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for but... unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl and we got a week,” he said.

Super Bowl LVIII will be available to watch on CBS, or can be streamed live on Paramount+.