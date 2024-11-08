Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Celebrity hairdresser and This Morning star Trevor Sorbie has died aged 76.

The news was revealed in an Instagram post shared by his team on Friday (8 November). It comes after he said he had been told he had ‘weeks to live’ and may not make it to Christmas.

The celebrity hair stylist, 76, has groomed stars including Dame Helen Mirren, Kylie Minogue, The Beatles’ stars George Harrison and Paul McCartney, Robbie Williams, Bryan Ferry, and Lorraine Kelly.

Last month, Sorbie revealed that he had been diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer, which has spread to his liver.

Despite being told that chemotherapy could give him an extra month of life, the hairdresser declined saying “I can’t face any more of that poison” in an interview with The Times.

“It is with heartfelt emotion that we share the passing of our esteemed founder, Trevor Sorbie MBE,” read a post by his hair salon announcing the death.

“Trevor passed away peacefully with his family and beloved dog by his side. Trevor’s journey, marked by unparalleled creativity and kindness, has left an indelible mark on the world of hairdressing and beyond.

“From pioneering The Wedge five decades ago to establishing our first salon in 1979, Trevor’s vision set new standards and continues to inspire generations. As we commemorate 45 years of Trevor Sorbie salons, we remain steadfast in upholding the passion, artistry, and dedication that he embodied.”

open image in gallery Hairdresser Trevor Sorbie has died (Myung Jung Kim/PA) ( PA Archive )

It continued, “Trevor often reminded us to ‘be bold, be different, but always do everything in good taste.’ His ethos of kindness, care, and excellence continues to guide us. He expressed immense pride in our team and confidence in our commitment to carrying forward his legacy.”

Sorbie will have no funeral, as per his wishes.

“In lieu of flowers, we invite you to support four charities: Marie Curie, Cancer Research UK, Rowans Hospice and My New Hair, all close to his heart,” wrote his team.

“We also plan to celebrate his remarkable life and contributions with a special event next year and will share details in due course.”

The award-winning stylist had also set up the charity, My New Hair, to provide “public advice and support a national network of independent salons and professionals who provide a wig styling service for people suffering from cancer and medical hair loss”.

open image in gallery ( ITV/This Morning )

In his last interview, Sorbie had said he had been told he may not make it to Christmas.

“When I asked a nurse if I’d still be here at Christmas, she said, ‘We don’t know, Trevor’. And that annoyed me. I’ve got cancer in my body, but not in here,” he said. “My brain is my engine and I’ll go when I’m ready.”

However, despite not taking any further chemo treatment, he is still taking steroid injections to reduce pain and inflammation, which has given him “mad insomnia”.