Trina McGee shuts down criticism of pregnancy at age 54

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Trina McGee has shut down criticism about her getting pregnant at 54.

McGee spoke candidly about announcing her pregnancy earlier this week, as well as her break from social media, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. She discussed some of the backlash she’s received for having a baby, which includes people claiming online that she’s “too old” to be a mother.

However, the former actor acknowledged that she’s not letting the criticism get to her, as she’s happy about her pregnancy and is remaining focused on her future baby, who she’ll share with her husband of 16 years, Marcello Thedford.

“Just sheer joy, sheer joy, and I don’t partake in any of the negativity anybody has to say about it. I am so happy. I have been blessed, and that’s it,” she said. “And all I’m concerned about – I only have one job now – is to have this baby, and that’s what I’m about.”

The Boys Meets World alum further described that she’s trying to minimize as much stress as possible in her life, which has encouraged her to take a step back from social media.

“The number one thing for me is to not partake in any stress and stay away from negativity as much as I can, and that pertains to what I put on TV, what I look at on my phone, you know, there’s so much drama and violence and negativity out there as soon as you turn on the screen,” she said. “I really want to be pointed when I turn on the screen – what I’m watching. Because stress, for me, is the biggest factor.”

McGee once again defended her decision to have her fourth baby at her age, as she hit back at anyone who criticizes any couple for choosing to expand their family.

“It’s an individual decision, but be realistic about it. Be realistic about your lifespan – make provisions,” she added. “And understand that when you do have a baby at this age, what you should have for them is a lot of wisdom – and that’s the beauty of the situation.”

She also acknowledged that both she and her husband are open to the idea of having another child together down the line.

“If the ‘Most High’ allows me to have a sibling with them [this baby], yes, I would do that, I would,” she explained.

McGee is already the mother of three adult children, including Raima, 31, and Langston, 29, who she shares with her ex-husband Randall Courtland Davis. She also shares five-year-old Ezra with a previous partner.

Last week, McGee first cheekily confirmed her pregnancy when she posted a picture of herself at Malacate Beach, Belize, highlighting her baby bump in a blue crop top and low-waisted white pants. One commenter wrote: “Bump.” McGee responded: “Yup.”

On 3 June, the TV regular – who played Angela Moore on Boy Meets World – took to Instagram to share her news.

“At the tender age of 54, I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you,” her post read. Alongside the screenshot of her message, she wrote: “Gonna sign off social media for a bit. Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance.”

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, she acknowledged that before she got pregnant, she and her husband had been wanting a baby for quite some time, noting they considered IVF but decided not to go through with it.

“I have been saying I wanted to have a baby with my current husband of 16 years for quite a while,” she said, explaining that she didn’t get pregnant when she and her husband initially tried to conceive.

However, she claimed that after taking the advice of “shamans” in Belize and working with the Garifuna people on natural remedies that she said helped her reverse menopause, she got pregnant.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, while it’s not medically possible to “reverse menopause or make your ovaries function normally again”, health providers can “help reduce the symptoms and side effects of menopause”.

“In the case of primary ovarian insufficiency (POI), there’s a small possibility you’ll regain ovarian function,” the medical site explains.