Trista Sutter has insisted there is nothing for fans to be worried about after a cryptic series of social media posts by her husband Ryan Sutter.

The Bachelorette star posted a picture of herself with family in Mexico on Instagram and said that she was “safe and sound”.

“Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!” she wrote.

“In all seriousness, for those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful. For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that.

“An opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself and with the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment, knowing that my stay-at-home-mom job and my kids end-of-the-school-year needs were in the best, most capable hands.

“My stoic husband, who usually chooses privacy over posting, decided to share his love for me in messages that would find me in my travels.

“We look at Instagram like a digital diary. Most of the time, the world doesn’t pay too much attention.

“This time, he couldn’t say anything right and just about every news outlet picked up his ’cryptic/confusing/attention-seeking/dramatic’ pictures and captions.”

Speculation about their separation started when Ryan posted a photo on Mother’s Day, revealing his wife was not with the family that day.

“I really wish I could talk to you. Ask you how you’re doing? How was your day,” he wrote.

“I’d really like to hear your voice — just for a minute. So many times I’ve called without much to say, not realising how lucky I was or how much I’d miss the opportunity if it were gone.”

Ryan followed up his post with a clarification, stating that he shares his “feelings without regard for how they will be interpreted and with absolutely no intent to deceive or mislead anyone”.

“Trista is fine. We are fine. We’re great. Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family’s support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us,” he added.

Trista and Ryan Sutter, who met on the 2003 season of The Bachelorette, have been married for 20 years and have two children tother, son Maxwell, 16, and daughter Blakesley, 15.