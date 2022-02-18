Tristan Thompson is facing backlash after posting a photo of himself in a private jet, days after fitness instructor Maralee Nichols claimed the NBA player has not taken any initiatives to support their two-month-old son.

The NBA star posted to Instagram on Thursday thanking his former team the Indiana Pacers, after signing a deal with the Chicago Bulls. “Even though my time was short, I appreciated every minute of it,” Thompson captioned the Instagram post. “Even though I’m gone, my two brothers in this picture will do some great things and make this organization and city proud.”

Thompson shared an image of his fellow Pacers teammates Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton flashing peace signs while sitting in what appears to be a private jet.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Thompson is paying $40K a month in child support to each of his children’s mothers. Tristan also shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloe Kardashian and a 5-year-old son, Prince, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

However, Nichols released a statement on 14 February denying that Thompson has made efforts to support the new mom and their son. “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son,” a representative for Nichols told PEOPLE. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

Fans were quick to point out the private jet in his Instagram post, and took to the comments to criticise the basketball player over his lack of involvement.

“Where your new baby at though,” commented one user.

“‘Tristan has made no attempt to meet his son nor financial support.’ This is awful,” said one person. “He’s in his daughter’s life with Khloe but absent for his other kids.”

“Go and see your beautiful child,” an Instagram user said.

“Bro love and take care of your child, that’s your blood,” a person said.

On 3 January, Thompson confirmed that he fathered a baby boy with Nichols after posting a public apology to Khloe Kardashian on Instagram. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you” he wrote. Thompson also committed to co-parenting his son with Nichols. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote in the statement.