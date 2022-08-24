Twin sisters who married twins reveal their sons are genetic brothers and cousins
Identical twin sisters who married identical twin brothers have given birth to sons who are brothers and cousins at the same time.
The 25-year-old Virginia-based sisters, Briana and Brittany Deane, became pregnant at the same time and gave birth to boys who are genetically both brothers and cousins.
Brittany gave birth to her son Jett in January, while her sister Briana gave birth to Jax in April.
Despite the three-month time gap between two births, Jett and Jax are technically “quaternary twins”. The children are cousins and genetic brothers because of their DNA.
According to multiple reports, Briana and Brittany’s families are two of 300 quaternary families in the world.
In an interview with NBC News, Brittany said: “They were born to identical twin parents less than nine months apart. Twins married to twins who both have babies at the same time.”
Brittany and Briana met their husbands at a festival for twins in 2017. Both men proposed to their partners six months later.
The couples manage an Instagram page where they post updates about their lives and kids.
“When you realise your parents are ALL identical twins!” they captioned a recent video where Briana and Brittany are seen posing with their respective husbands and children.
Last week, the two families visited the annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, where the theme was “Welcome ‘2’ the Jungle!”.
