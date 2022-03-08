Social media users have criticised a Canada-based company for displaying “insensitive” and “unkind” welcome back signs in its office building.

Employees returning to work at the office of Oxford Properties, a Toronto-based real estate investment firm, were greeted by at least three different signs which appeared to “mock” them for no longer being able to work from home.

One sign showed a pair of tracksuit bottoms, with the question: “Miss your sweatpants yet?”

Another, of a sad looking dog, had the caption: “Bet your dog’s missing you.”

A third showed a woman smiling while at work, with the message: “Seriously, we missed you.”

The pictures were shared to Twitter by user Audra Williams on Monday 7 March and quickly went viral.

“In the lobby of an office building in Toronto. I guess to make sure employees are flooded with resentment the instant they walk in the door?” she wrote in the caption.

The post has received more than 135,000 likes and more than 1,000 replies, with many users deeming the signs “offensive” and criticising Oxford Properties for being “insensitive”.

“Who thought it was a good idea to remind people how sad they were making their dogs?” one person wrote.

Another said: “This is so weirdly and needlessly unkind.”

“This is God awful. The dog one is beyond disgusting. Nice of them to acknowledge the office is a terrible place and folks hate it though,” a third user wrote.

Another person said: “I would quit. I would walk in, see these, and quit. Loudly. With lots of swearing and an office wide email.”

Oxford Properties has confirmed the signage was displayed in their office building in Toronto in a statement to blogTO. The company has apologised for causing offence.

“Unfortunately, in an attempt to be lighthearted the signage came off as uncaring, which was never our intention. The signage clearly missed the mark and was removed last week as a result,” a spokesperson said.

“The campaign should have not made it into production and we sincerely apologize to any customers, colleagues and members of the public that were offended.”

The Independent has contacted Oxford Properties for comment.