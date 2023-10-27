Tyson Fury reveals why he missed the birth of his seventh child

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tyson Fury has explained why his job as a professional boxer means making certain sacrifices, such as missing the birth of his seventh child, Prince Rico Paris, whom he shares with his wife of 15 years, Paris.

“Yes, that’s correct,” the 35-year-old told Kate Garraway and Adil Ray on Good Morning Britain on Friday (27 October).

“But Daddy has to do what Daddy has to do, you know,” he added.

“Bills have to be paid and things have to be sacrificed. Paris understands that when I am in camp, I can’t be there at the hospital but I got to see him in the early hours of the morning when he was born, so that’s all fantastic.”

Fury welcomed his newborn last month.“ We’re over the moon to have welcomed our baby boy to the Fury family,” he and his wife said at the time in a statement shared with OK! Magazine.

“His brothers and sisters can’t wait to meet him and create lots of Fury fun! Our boy is the most perfect addition and we’re bursting with love for him. It’s crazy how you can love someone so quick.”

The couple already share six children: Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, 10, Prince Tyson II, six, Valencia, five, Prince Adonis Amaziah, four and Athena, who is two.

Paris and Tommy Fury with their children Prince John James, Athena, Prince Tyson Fury II, Valencia Amber, Prince Adonis Amaziah and Venezuela (Netflix)

They were recently the subject of a hit Netflix documentary series, At Home With the Furys, which explored life at home for Fury, Paris and their children, who live in a £1.7m home in Morcambe.

Speaking about the decision behind his children’s unusual names, Fury told The Guardian in 2011: “One night, while I was sleeping, I thought of Venezuela. My wife is called Paris. I’m Tyson and [gesturing to his son] he’s called Prince John James. If the girl had a normal name it wouldn’t fit in, would it? I wanted to call the boy Patrick but the wife didn’t want it.”

Fury appeared on GMB head of his upcoming fight against Ex-UFC fighter Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

When asked if he would continue to take his shirt off and celebrate body positivity, Fury said: “I embrace the love handles, the love handles are what makes me unique, it makes me a unique fighter to have them.

“I represent all the fat people around the world, all the Dad bods, all the chubsters, I fight for those people tonight!”

To watch the interview and show in full visit itv.com