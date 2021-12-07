Uber has announced it has taken new steps to ensure the safety of its riders.

The ride-hailing app has launched new technology that will detect if a driver is taking an unusual route, making prolonged stops, or finishing the journey in a different location to the destination.

If any of these things are noticed, the technology will alert the rider and driver, checking that they are okay.

Drivers and riders will be able to respond to Uber to confirm that they are indeed safe, or they can contact the emergency services directly via Uber’s new “Emergency Button”.

Uber’s specialised safety team may then follow up with a phone call if necessary.

The company has also announced a new partnership with the charity Home Safe, which offers free vouchers to Londoners who need help getting home.

The initial collaboration will see Uber cover 1,000 voucher codes worth £10 for anyone who contacts the organisation requesting a journey.

As part of the new safety measures rollout, Uber conducted a YouGov poll of more than 2,000 women.

The company found that 72 per cent of women feel their safety is protected when they’re using an app whose journey details can be shared with friends and family.

Meanwhile, 70 per cent said they feel more safe when they’re in a vehicle whose whereabouts can be tracked using an app.

Bex Xiao, Head of Community Operations, Uber UK, commented: “The safety of everyone who uses the Uber app is a top priority, which is why we have bolstered the safety features available on the Uber app.

“We know that when it comes to safety, our work is never done, which is why we will keep listening, learning and innovating.”