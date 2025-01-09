Uber providing free rides to teenagers who fail their driver’s test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Uber has announced that the company will be helping out any teenagers who fail their driver’s test.

The company announced Thursday that anyone between the ages of 13 and 17 who has recently failed either the written exam or their road test is eligible to receive one month’s worth of free rides.

To begin the process of redeeming the rides, the parent of the teen or the teen themselves must first download the Uber app or visit Uber’s website. They will be asked to provide specific details regarding why they failed or which portion of the driving test they did not pass.

The offer is good for six free rides each typically worth a maximum of $20 in both the U.S. and Canada.

Teenagers from 13 to 17 can establish an Uber teen account, which can include the free rides, provided they get the required permission from a parent or legal guardian.

Teens can also be added to a general family profile on the Uber app on which parents have the ability to receive alerts whenever their child requests a ride and can simultaneously track their ride from pick-up to drop-off.

The free rides will be added to an Uber Teen account ( Getty Images )

Uber Teen also includes mandatory safety features including pin verification to ensure teenagers are matched with their correct driver, and a system that detects anomalies, such as unexpected route changes.

This isn’t the first time Uber has offered discounted or free rides. Back in November 2024, prior to the United States presidential election, both Uber and Lyft provided discounted rides specifically for voters trying to get to the polls.

In a press release last October, the company noted that “transportation shouldn’t be a barrier for any eligible citizen to vote.”

At the time, interested riders would see a “Go Vote!” button on their Uber app where they were prompted to enter their home address to determine where the closest polling location was located. They could then request a ride to that address.

In addition to Uber offering free rides, Frontier Airlines is also offering free flights for one year to one lucky person.

Their “New Year, New Adventure” promotion gives away free flights all year with the ability to choose from a range of international and domestic routes.

“We’re giving away a year of free flights to one lucky winner to start crossing the dream destinations off their bucket list,” the advertisement reads.

The contest will run from January 6 to January 31. The only requirement to enter the contest is to fill out the entry form on the Frontier website. People will receive a bonus entry if they enter their phone number and additional entries if they share the contest on various social media accounts.

Anyone above the age of 18 in the U.S. is eligible to enter, but residents of Florida, New York, and Washington D.C. are not eligible.

Available routes include international flights to Antigua, and Barbuda, in addition to Punta Cana and Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, Cancun, and Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. The Denver-based airline also operates service to Atlanta, Chicago, Orlando, Las Vegas, and more.