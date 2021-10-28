From mowing lawn to deadheading, UK’s favourite gardening tasks revealed

Mowing the lawn, watering plants and sowing seeds are the most satisfying gardening jobs, research suggests.

The top 45 best garden tasks also featured deadheading roses and growing and picking homegrown produce.

Working with power tools, using a laser spirit level and laying grass turf also appeared in the list.

The survey of over 1,500 people who garden revealed they love raking up fallen leaves, and ‘scarifying’ the lawn – which means removing old grass and debris.

This comes as 73 per cent admitted to finding particular gardening task strangely fulfilling - and standing back to see what you’ve done is the most satisfying aspect.

But more than seven in 10 said some gardening tasks – like mowing the lawn or weeding – are satisfying and frustrating in equal measures because they know they’ll need to do them again within days.

Kate Turner from Miracle Gro, which commissioned the research, said: “Brits’ love of strangely satisfying gardening jobs shows how good they can for our mental health.

“Even during autumn and winter, there are lots of little jobs that you can take care of to keep your garden in the best shape.

“From deadheading roses to mowing the lawn, it’s always nice to take a step back to see your handiwork, no matter if it will need re-doing in the next few days.”

The survey went on to reveal those polled spend 11 minutes a day thinking about gardening and take as many as four days off work in a year just to work in their garden.

The colder months are a great time to start a gardening project, according to 68 per cent and half of adults are expecting to learn a new skill in the garden this winter.

As many as 65 per cent would like their garden to look as nice in the autumn and winter as it does in the summer, but 23 per cent have no idea how to maintain the same standards as the seasons change.

Many people said they read gardening books and magazines, and typically spend more than two hours a week watching gardening programmes, to learn more about the hobby.

And 63 per cent of these find gardening programmes specifically relaxing.

When it comes to de-stressing, almost seven in 10 adults surveyed via OnePoll would recommend gardening as a great way to switch off.

Furthermore, some suggested that if they didn’t do any gardening, their mental health would struggle.

Actor, TV personality and keen gardener, Catherine Tyldesley has teamed up with Miracle Gro to help inspire people to get out in their garden this autumn with tips and ideas of what can be done to ensure your garden looks as good this season as in summer.

Catherine said: “Gardening is a great way to detach yourself from daily life as it provides a new focus.

“It doesn’t surprise me that people don’t know how to spruce up their gardens when it gets chilly, gardening is widely considered a ‘summer job’.

“It can be really rewarding tidying up your outside area, especially during the autumn and winter periods when the leaves fall from the trees.”

