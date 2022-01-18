Do UK adults hold grudges, poll reveals

The typical UK adult is currently harbouring six grudges, according to a poll.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 69 per cent have a lingering gripe of some sort - including not getting a job, being dumped, and bad customer service experiences.

On average, the longest they’ve ever held a grudge for is eight years – but 12 per cent have maintained one for 20 years or more.

But 63 per cent admitted they don’t tend to consider the impact their grudges could have on people and businesses.

It’s not just those on the receiving end who are affected though as one fifth admitted their mental health has suffered due to ongoing feuds.

As a result, the survey commissioned by Trustpilot, found one third regret holding grudges.

Consumer champion Dominic Littlewood, who has partnered with Trustpilot, said: “Holding grudges is rarely – if ever – good for your wellbeing or the wellbeing of those on the receiving end – whether that’s loved ones, colleagues, or businesses.

“People can be quick to comment in the spur of the moment, especially when their expectations aren’t met, and especially on the internet.

“If a business gets it wrong you should absolutely tell them, but you’ll always get a better reaction if you remember to speak to people in a considered and constructive way.

“Reviews on independent platforms can be a great way of getting feedback and allowing others to see how businesses react to any challenges that come their way.”

The study also found four in 10 openly admit they tend to make quick and potentially unfair judgements about people, businesses, and situations.

For some, the likelihood of developing a grudge appears to be higher when interacting online – as one third tend to be rash when posting messages, comments, or reviews on the internet.

While one quarter admit they’re more likely to hold a grudge against a business than a person.

As such, more than one third said it’s ‘easy’ for them to forget there are real people running businesses.

This could be a factor in why one in 10 have posted negative feedback online about a business, product or service only to regret it later.

The research is part of Trustpilot’s Helping Hands campaign, which aims to remind both consumers and businesses to “pause, take a moment and encourage more constructive conversations online.”

Carried out via OnePoll, it also found 41 per cent of adults have changed their opinion of a business from bad to good after the company went the extra mile to make up for it.

While 66 per cent believe it is possible to ‘forgive and forget’.

Carolyn Jameson, Chief Trust Officer at Trustpilot, said: “In today’s world conversations online move quickly and we can often type before we think.

“When it comes to discussions between consumers and businesses, we’re keen to remind everyone to take a moment and remember how valuable that feedback can be — it’s important to communicate in a considered way.

“In contrast to other parts of the internet, reviews on Trustpilot allow for a simplified, public conversation that is open for everyone to see.

“Feedback which is constructive, whether positive or negative, helps people shop with more confidence and businesses learn how to do better.

“Consumers also have the option to go back at any time and update their review, should their experience with the business have changed - whether positively or negatively.

“Businesses on our platform also have the opportunity to respond publicly, to reassure consumers that they listen and care about what their customers have to say.

“When it comes to submitting new reviews, one of the most important things to consider is what information would help you make a better decision when shopping online.”

SWNS