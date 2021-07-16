Average Briton spends hundreds of pounds on houseplants each year, poll finds

Britons spend more than £300 a year on houseplants – with Gen Z found to be the biggest fans.

A poll of 2,000 adults found they each typically own seven indoor plants, with spider plants, aloe vera and peace lilies the most popular.

But 18-24 year-olds have an average of 10 different plants in their home.

And while the average person treats themselves to two new houseplants a month, the younger generation buys double that.

A typical monthly spend of £25.56 amounts to £306.72 a year, although 18-24 year olds spend an annual £414.84.

It also emerged 16 minutes a week – just under 14 hours a year – are spent tending to plants.

In order to take care of their shrubs, a fifth have talked to them, and a few sung a song.

The study, commissioned by Miracle Gro, found other popular foliage to keep in a home include Swiss Cheese Plants, Venus Flytraps and Weeping Fig plants.

But despite the popularity, almost half of adults admitted they have ‘killed’ an average of five houseplants unintentionally.

Too much water, not enough sunlight and small plant pots were believed to be the top reasons for failing to keep a plant alive.

David Domoney, spokesman for Miracle Gro, says, “The research shows just how popular indoor plants are nowadays – not only for decoration and colour, but for helping people’s moods and concentration levels.

“It’s clear the nation loves houseplants and wants to do their best to take care of them, hence the time and money they spend on doing so.

“There are so many benefits to keeping house plants, from having something to focus on to bringing nature inside.

“Especially the past year or so when people have been working from home, houseplants can be a great help to purifying the air, boosting creativity and helping people focus.”

The study also revealed Britons like to keep plants in their home to bring nature indoors, to make them feel good and to clean the air.

And despite a few admitting they struggle to keep them alive, several claim that having plants in their home encourages a positive atmosphere.

Two in five believe being surrounded by greenery impacts their mood while 45 per cent use them as something to concentrate on.

Generally, houseplants also help their owners feel calm and happy.

Of those who have worked from home during the pandemic, more than one quarter have bought houseplants for their work area.

More than one third of those polled via OnePoll also admitted they couldn’t imagine a house without plants, with some striving to be a successful plant grower.

David Doomey’s exhibit at Chelsea Flower Show this September, ‘My Houseplants Changed my Life’, will explore the role indoor plants have on our physical and mental wellbeing.

SWNS