What are UK adults’ new year resolutions?

Millions of forward-planners have made their New Year’s resolutions – with making changes to support family and communities one of the stand-out themes for 2022.

A survey of 2,000 UK adults found the common resolutions like increased investment in physical, mental, and financial health still top the list of changes people are intent on making in the New Year, but for many these resolutions now go beyond simply benefiting the individual.

In fact, 57 per cent recognise their ability to have an impact bettering the world and giving back to their community in 2022.

While 44 per cent stated the importance they are putting on helping others in the New Year where they can.

Three in five think that taking care of their own finances in 2022 could enable them to support others, while 35 per cent intend to donate to charity.

One tenth will look to support more community projects, while a further one in 10 want to use their skills to help people in the long run.

Jonny Black, strategic director at global investment company abrdn, which commissioned the research, said: “As we head into the New Year it’s the perfect time for people to reassess their priorities and plans for the future.

“And beyond purely personal goals, for many a better future involves society as a whole.

“Based on our latest research of what matters most to people today, this is clearly something more of us than ever are opening our eyes to.”

The study found that while making changes to help those around them is clearly a top priority, people still have a number of resolutions that are focused on improving their own wellbeing.

These lifestyle upgrades include wanting to go on more holidays and spending more time with family and friends.

While one in three plan to read more and 21 per cent want to get away from their phones more.

The driving force for almost half to invest in themselves in the coming year is because ‘life is short’.

It also emerged as many as 44 per cent named sorting their finances as their most important goal for 2022, with better budgeting of cash and plotting a financial future among their aims.

Almost seven in 10 believe that investing in their financial health in the New Year will have a direct impact on their happiness and wellbeing, according to the OnePoll figures.

Nearly half are exploring how they can invest money to grow their finances in 2022, with 36 per cent previously being deterred because they don’t trust the risks that come with investing.

Four in 10 see the New Year as the perfect time to invest as they have been able to put more aside recently and want to see their savings grow, while 35 per cent believe investing is important for their future.

Jonny Black from abrdn added: “As they say – ‘the best time to start was yesterday, the next best time is now’, which is one of the most telling things when it comes to investing in your future – whether that be your health, finances or something beyond a personal goal.

“As we head into 2022, we want to help our customers see that when they invest in good things, good things can happen.

“Our approach is to demonstrate the opportunities available when it comes to finances and the wider impact this could have on more than just one individual.”

SWNS