Adults plan to say yes to more post-pandemic

UK adults say they are planning a post-pandemic positivity drive with more than a third vowing to say ‘yes’ to things more than ever before.

A study of 2,000 adults found trying new things, spontaneous nights out and undergoing a digital detox are among the activities more likely to get a positive response now than prior to the lockdown.

More than half want to make up for lost time by accepting everything they are offered while 46 per cent are ready to ‘step outside of their comfort zone’ after a year of being stuck at home.

Other reasons for saying ‘yes’ to more include wanting to learn more about themselves, seeing things from a new perspective and wanting to fulfil a lifelong dream.

The research commissioned by Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) found just over half are simply living by the ‘life is too short’ mantra.

Eamonn Ferrin, NCL Vice President & Managing Director in the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa, said: “The pandemic has reminded the nation that life is for living.

“It’s uplifting to see that Brits are embracing new challenges and experiences.”

The study revealed many will be saying yes to spending more time with family and friends after months of restrictions, while others will be open to talking more to new people.

Others will be making more of an effort to try new things and a few will no longer try to get out of spontaneous nights out.

Around a quarter won’t turn down date nights and three in 10 won’t hesitate to spend more money.

Several said they wish they’d done more travelling before the pandemic; this was also found to be the activity Britons are now most likely to say yes to.

More than half plan on taking more spontaneous trips and the majority look forward to visiting new destinations.

While the poll carried out through OnePoll found a quarter will be booking their dream trip sooner than expected.

Just over a third plan on spending more time abroad and will be taking longer holidays compared to before the pandemic.

