One of the UK’s most remote homes is on sale for £300,000

One of the UK’s most remote homes is on the market for £300,000.

The three-bedroom cottage, which is not accessible by road, is located in Whernside, North Yorkshire and is a 20-minute walk from the nearest parking spot.

The property, which is surrounded by the Yorkshire Dales, has been derelict for years and there is currently no mains services available.

It was previously powered by a windmill, with water having been transported by a trailer.

Photographs of the cottage show that it is in need of renovations, with plaster peeling off the windows in several images.

Other photos, however, show that the kitchen and living areas are fitted with large wooden beams in the ceiling, while a fireplace stands in the living room.

It has two stories and most of the rooms appear to have large windows with views overlooking the surrounding Yorkshire Dales.

The property was last owned by John Myerscough, who was served with planning enforcement action by the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority in 2010. The Planning Service is responsible for enforcing planning regulations, listed building regulations, and investigating breaches of planning control.

The home is on sale for £300,000 (Fisher Hopper / SWNS)

Fisher Hopper, the estate agency selling the property, has advised buyers that the nearby parking spot is suitable only for 4x4 vehicles or quad bikes.

They said: “The property presents an interesting investment, with a range of potential commercial opportunities apparent: private holiday home, unique AirBnB style experience, bunkhouse or refreshment stop on the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge route.

“Plans will be subject to the necessary consents – this is in the heart of the National Park – but for the right buyer with vision, there is great potential here.”