(Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Ukrainian teen with Down syndrome meets his idol John Cena, who inspired him as he fled from Russia invasion

WWE star turned actor met the teen with Down syndrome who said Cena was his motivation during escape from Ukraine

Meredith Clark
New York
Tuesday 07 June 2022 17:47
Comments

A Ukrainian teenager with Down syndrome has met his hero John Cena, the pro-wrestler turned actor who motivated him as he escaped the besieged city of Mariupol.

In an article published by the Wall Street Journal, Misha Rohozhyn met the Peacemaker star in Huizen, Netherlands, where Misha is seeking refuge with his family. According to his mother Liana, the two created a “motivational fantasy” with the promise that John Cena would be waiting at the end of their dangerous journey out of Ukraine.

Back in Mariupol, posters of Cena had covered Misha’s walls in the family apartment, which is now destroyed by bombing. Upon arriving in the Netherlands last month, the 19-year-old felt angry and disappointed that the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star was nowhere to be found. That is, until Cena travelled to the Netherlands himself last weekend.

John Cena had learned about Misha’s story in May, when the 19-year-old was the subject of a previous WSJ article. Before escaping Mariupol in early March, Misha and his family were seeking refuge at a day center, along with many other people with disabilities such as Down syndrome and autism.

On Saturday, Cena visited Misha at the family’s temporary accommodation outside of Amsterdam. When the pro-wrestler stepped out of the car, he hugged Misha and gave him a WWE belt and other memorabilia. The two ate traditional Ukrainian honey cake and played building blocks with the other children at the refugee center.

Recommended

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, millions of people with disabilities are facing multiple barriers to accessing safe evacuation and humanitarian aid. In April, the United Nations warned that the 2.7 million people with disabilities in Ukraine “have limited or no access to emergency information, shelters and safe havens, and many have been separated from their support networks.”

This comes after reports that adults and children with learning disabilities may have been “abandoned” within residential homes and hospitals across the country as staff at the facilities flee the conflict. Aid workers also told The Independent that there is a “lack of transportation” for those with disabilities, as many refugee centres and buses are “not wheelchair accessible”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in