A reporter has earned widespread praise, and marriage proposals, after sharing a compilation of himself seamlessly reporting in six different languages.

On Monday, Philip Crowther, an international affiliate correspondent for The Associated Press, reported live from Kyiv on the Ukraine conflict with Russia.

While reporting on the conflict to various news outlets, Crowther spoke six different languages, including English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German.

He shared a clip of the final montage on Twitter, where he wrote: “Six-language coverage from #Kyiv with @AP_GMS. In this order: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.”

As of Tuesday, the clip has been viewed more than 9.7m times, with thousands of viewers applauding Crowther for the impressive reporting.

“Damn impressive. So damn impressive. I have the utmost respect for those who speak multiple languages. But six, yes SIX… I’ve not witnessed that before,” one viewer wrote.

Another said: “To heck with flight, this is the only superpower I want.”

“As someone who can barely speak my own language, this is very impressive,” someone else joked.

Others proposed marriage in response to the montage, with one person noting that they counted three marriage proposals in the replies.

The feat even prompted a response from the official Twitter account of the Duolingo owl, the mascot for the language-learning platform, which wrote: “And the owl was too stunned to speak.”

The Washington DC-based reporter was born in Luxembourg to a British father and German mother, according to his website, and is a native speaker of English, German and Luxembourgish.

Since joining the AP’s Global Media Services department in 2019, Crowther, who covers US diplomacy, foreign policy, politics, and current affairs, has covered major events and breaking news stories around the world.