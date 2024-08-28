From Alec Baldwin to Anna Wintour: All the celebrities at the 2024 US Open

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Starting on 26 August, fans and celebrities alike are taking to the stands to watch their favorite tennis champions hold court at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center.

From actors like Phoebe Dynevor, Zoey Deutch, Alec Baldwin, and Kerry Washington to fashion world titans like designer Vera Wang and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the US Open has been packed to watch famed tennis stars including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, and Iga Swiatek compete against one another.

With the competitions expected to run until September 8, more celebrities will be in attendance as the tournament ramps up. Here’s who has been spotted so far:

Alec Baldwin

open image in gallery Alec Baldwin attends Day One of the 2024 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 26 August ( Getty Images )

Alec Baldwin was dapper as he watched a tennis match at the 2024 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on 26 August.

Anna Wintour and Vera Wang

open image in gallery Vera Wang and Anna Wintour attend Day One of the 2024 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 26 August ( Getty Images )

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and designer Vera Wang watched a tennis match at the 2024 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on 26 August. The editor-in chief took the stands in a pair of reptilian-inspired ankle boots, while Wang accessorized her Chanel look with pearl necklace from the brand and heart-shaped Alaïa purse.

Phoebe Dynevor, Myha’la Herrold and Cameron Fuller

open image in gallery Phoebe Dynevor, Myha’la Herrold and Cameron Fuller attend Day One of the 2024 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 26 August ( Getty Images )

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor and her fiancé Cameron Fuller chatted with Industry star Myha’la Herrold as they checked out a tennis match at the 2024 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on 26 August.

Ashley Park and Paul Forman

open image in gallery ‘Emily in Paris’ stars and real-life couple Ashley Park and Paul Forman don Aperol Spritz x US Open merch for the tournament ( Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock )

Emily in Paris stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman took their real-life chemistry to the Aperol Suite at the 2024 US Open, rocking the brand’s merch for the occasion.

Zoey Deutch

open image in gallery Zoey Deutch attends Day One of the 2024 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 26 August. ( Getty Images )

Zoey Deutch rocked her chic “mixie” haircut as she enjoyed a tennis match at the 2024 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on 26 August.

Lin Manuel-Miranda

open image in gallery Lin-Manuel Miranda attends Day One of the 2024 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 26 August ( Getty Images )

The Broadway star observed a tennis match at the 2024 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on 26 August.

Ally Love

open image in gallery Ally Love attends Day One of the 2024 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on 26 August ( Getty Images )

The fitness instructor was enraptured by a tennis match at the 2024 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on 26 August.

Kerry Washington, Danai Gurira, Misty Copeland, and Katie Couric were also in attendance, as well as reality TV stars from the Bachelor franchise, including Jason Tartick, Dale Moss, and Peter Webber.