A woman is calling out the United States Post Office (USPS) for not only allegedly damaging her $500 signed Taylor Swift album, but also for ignoring her request for a refund.

In a video posted to TikTok on 24 December, Kayla Christine unboxed a collector’s item version of Taylor Swift album’s, Folklore, which could be seen with a bent frame and cracked photos.

“When the post office destroys your signed Taylor Swift album that you paid $500 for and refused to refund you even though you had insurance,” she wrote in the text over the clip.

The TikTok video has more than 2.1m views so far, with many viewers tagging Swift in an effort to get Christine a new album. “@taylorswift can you help her out her album was destroyed,” one person wrote, while another viewer said: “@TaylorSwift get this girl a new one.”

Other comments encouraged Christine to take legal action against USPS, with someone else commenting: “Easy, sue them, you had insurance”.

“Small claims court! This is illegal,” another viewer claimed.

Christine has since posted follow-up videos on TikTok, where she has addressed some of the questions she has received about the album and the incident. In a clip posted on 30 December, Christine responded to a question about whether the CD, which is slightly cracked on the front and has tape on the back of it, would actually play or not.

“It would not play if I put this in the CD player,” Christine said, adding that it would “probably get stuck, honestly” because of the tape that kept it attached to the collector’s item.

In another TikTok, Christine noted that it had been two to three months since she filed a claim on the album to USPS. In the video, she also responded to a comment from a viewer who assumed that USPS told Christine that her claim was denied based on the package being “too fragile to send”.

“They have not sent me any paperwork stating why they failed to give me my money back, but if it was too fragile to send, they should have refused to send it,” Christine said.

In another video, posted on 2 January 2022, Christine said that viewers have asked her what the album looked like before it was packaged. She noted that when she bought it in Las Vegas, Nevada, it was pre-packaged for her, so she didn’t get pictures of the collector’s item before it was destroyed. However, not everything from the purchase was damaged, as Christine revealed that one of the only things that wasn’t ruined was the “certified signed photo” of the album cover.

On their website, USPS notes that one can file an “indemnity claim” if a package was damaged and covered by insurance.

The Independent has reached out to Christine and USPS for a comment.