The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Vacation’s nostalgic SPF in whipped cream can hailed ‘marketing genius’
‘My kids are going to love this mode of deploying sunblock,’ one person says
Vacation, the Miami-based brand behind the so-called “world’s best-smelling’ sunscreen is releasing a new product inspired by one of America’s greatest inventions – whipped cream in a can.
The retailer has built a strong reputation among its fans for its nostalgia evoking branding, and its new Classic Whip SPF 30 is no different.
The sunscreen comes in a can which is reminiscent of the red and white packaging of Reddi Wip – the US’ first canned whipped cream, invented by dairy salesman, Aaron Lapin.
The product, which is described as “lighter than air” foam, is dispersed through the same white nozzle seen on the popular dairy product.
True to its branding, Vacation debuted Classic Whip with a video montage featuring martini glasses, cherries and models wearing Baywatch-inspired swimwear.
The advert has been hailed by fans as “marketing genius”. One person wrote: “Finally making sun protection fun! This is genius.”
Another said: “Amazing Ad. As a Miami native, these are EVERYTHING.”
“I cannot wait to participate in this level of [amusing and gratifying] leisure and protection. Well done, what an engrossing production!” a third user wrote.
Another person commented: “Literally y’all are THE branding blueprint. Everything is 10 out of 10, an absolute masterpiece.”
One Twitter user said the aerosol container would make it easier and more fun to apply sunscreen to children.
“My kids are going to LOVE this mode of deploying sunblock!” they wrote in a tweet.
The formula has been developed with skin-nourishing ingredients including coconut oil, aloe vera, banana extract, shea oil and Vitamin E.
Classic Whip retails for $22 (£18) and is now available for presale through Vacation’s website. It will officially launch on 29 August.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies