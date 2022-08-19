Vacation’s nostalgic SPF in whipped cream can hailed ‘marketing genius’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vacation, the Miami-based brand behind the so-called “world’s best-smelling’ sunscreen is releasing a new product inspired by one of America’s greatest inventions – whipped cream in a can.

The retailer has built a strong reputation among its fans for its nostalgia evoking branding, and its new Classic Whip SPF 30 is no different.

The sunscreen comes in a can which is reminiscent of the red and white packaging of Reddi Wip – the US’ first canned whipped cream, invented by dairy salesman, Aaron Lapin.

The product, which is described as “lighter than air” foam, is dispersed through the same white nozzle seen on the popular dairy product.

True to its branding, Vacation debuted Classic Whip with a video montage featuring martini glasses, cherries and models wearing Baywatch-inspired swimwear.

The advert has been hailed by fans as “marketing genius”. One person wrote: “Finally making sun protection fun! This is genius.”

Another said: “Amazing Ad. As a Miami native, these are EVERYTHING.”

“I cannot wait to participate in this level of [amusing and gratifying] leisure and protection. Well done, what an engrossing production!” a third user wrote.

Another person commented: “Literally y’all are THE branding blueprint. Everything is 10 out of 10, an absolute masterpiece.”

One Twitter user said the aerosol container would make it easier and more fun to apply sunscreen to children.

“My kids are going to LOVE this mode of deploying sunblock!” they wrote in a tweet.

The formula has been developed with skin-nourishing ingredients including coconut oil, aloe vera, banana extract, shea oil and Vitamin E.

Classic Whip retails for $22 (£18) and is now available for presale through Vacation’s website. It will officially launch on 29 August.