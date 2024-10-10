Woman cancels vacation for friend’s wedding only to be uninvited from the ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A woman has opened up about the lengths she went to in order to attend a friend’s wedding, only to be excluded from the ceremony.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the “Wedding Shaming” subreddit, she recalled that she and her boyfriend loved to attend music festivals around the time of the wedding. When their friend informed them of her wedding date, July 7, they explained that they had already booked a trip.

“My friends asked if we were going to a music festival and we said yes. They proceeded to say that a festival isn’t as important as a wedding, that we should cancel it and come to their wedding,” the post read. “So we did. Canceled everything. To be at our friend’s wedding.”

They then began asking for details about the wedding such as the location and time, but the bride and groom were being “evasive.” She assumed that some aspects had yet to be planned, but when she offered to help she was told it was “not necessary.”

They attended a game night four weeks from the wedding date, alongside the bride and groom who then told them that they were no longer invited.

“They‘ve decided to get married on a boat and only family can come but we‘re welcome at night for the party,” the post read.

It was also later revealed that the bride and groom lied about their wedding date being on July 7th as it was actually on the 5th. “They thought it would be funny if people believed their wedding date would be 7/7 because apparently only stupid people choose such dates,” the Reddit post continued.

“Which meant that we couldn’t even go to the music festival even if we could get tickets at that short notice. So we just sit there staring at them. We canceled everything for them and now we can’t even get to watch them being married!”

She and her boyfriend ended up renting a taxi for the others who weren’t invited on the boat. “Except it was a VERY expensive cash bar only. So no drinking, bad music, no wedding ceremony. And no holiday,” the post concluded.

Many people took to the comments section to question why they are still friends after canceling the trip for no reason, or even why they decided to still attend the reception.

“I don’t understand why you attended the reception after you found out how rude your ‘friends’ are during game night. Even if you couldn’t go to the music festival, the reception isn’t worth your time after the way they treated you. I know people love to accuse couples of doing a gift grab, but that’s what this sounds like,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “I would have never canceled the vacation, not for anyone. I travel to exotic destinations which takes a ton of planning. If someone decides to get married on one of our trips we send regrets. Look at what your so-called friends did to you. Not much for friends huh?”