Dear Vix
Dear Vix Valentine’s Day Special: Ask our resident advice columnist anything
Need help with anything love-related? Victoria ‘Dear Vix’ Richards will be on hand to dish out advice this Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day. The day that can make or break couples; remind single people why they’re glad to be so, or make them feel left out.
AsThe Independent’s resident advice columnist, ‘Dear Vix’, the topic I get asked about most frequently is relationships. And so, to try to help anyone who’s struggling, I’ll be doing an ‘Ask Me Anything’ special this Valentine’s Day.
Whether you’re self-partnered or in a situationship, monogamous, polyamorous or married; I’m available for advice on all things sex, love and relationships.
I’ll be here on Monday 14 January between 1pm and 2pm to answer your questions.
Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.
Then join us live on this page from 1pm as Vix tackles as many questions as she can.
Victoria Richards is The Independent’s advice columnist. She has a degree in psychology and a postgraduate diploma in counselling and psychotherapy. Having problems with work, love, family or friends? Contact DearVix@independent.co.uk
