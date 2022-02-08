Valentine’s Day. The day that can make or break couples; remind single people why they’re glad to be so, or make them feel left out.

AsThe Independent’s resident advice columnist, ‘Dear Vix’, the topic I get asked about most frequently is relationships. And so, to try to help anyone who’s struggling, I’ll be doing an ‘Ask Me Anything’ special this Valentine’s Day.

Whether you’re self-partnered or in a situationship, monogamous, polyamorous or married; I’m available for advice on all things sex, love and relationships.

I’ll be here on Monday 14 January between 1pm and 2pm to answer your questions.

Victoria Richards is The Independent’s advice columnist. She has a degree in psychology and a postgraduate diploma in counselling and psychotherapy. Having problems with work, love, family or friends? Contact DearVix@independent.co.uk