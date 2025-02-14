Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Those driving to see their partner on Valentine’s Day have been urged to avoid making a simple mistake that could put a dampner on the romantic day.

While many couples will be venturing out this weekend to celebrate Valentine’s together, those driving have been reminded not to text their loved one from behind the wheel – as careless driving could result in a maximum fine of up to £2,500 and incur points on your licence.

Bryn Brooker, Head of Road Safety at the dashcam company Nextbase, said: “The Highway Code Rule 148 warns against driving while distracted. Whether you're reaching for chocolates, checking a Valentine's text, or getting distracted in some other way, careless driving could result in a fine of up to £2,500 and points on your licence.”

He continued: “It’s wonderful to share the love on Valentine's Day, but keeping your eyes – and mind – on the road is essential for you and your partner’s safety. Even a moment of distraction to sneak a smooch could have serious consequences.”

It’s natural that couples would want to stay in touch on Valentine’s Day, but texting while driving is considered a form of dangerous driving. One study conducted by the RAC found that texting behind the wheel can make a driver’s reaction time 35 per cent slower, revealing that those using phones at the wheel are typically less able to maintain a constant distance behind a vehicle in front.

It’s recommended that drivers call their loved ones via hands-free set-ups in their cars, such as Bluetooth or Apple CarPlay, or pull over in a safe location before using their mobile.

Brooker highlighted that even if the offence does not result in a serious incident, drivers could receive severe penalties, including a £200 fine and six points on their licence if caught using their phone while driving. Drivers who passed their tests in the past two years would also lose their licenses.

“Rule 149 strictly prohibits using a hand-held phone while driving,” he said.

open image in gallery Those caught using their phone while driving could receive severe penalties, including a £200 fine and six points on their licence ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“Even if your partner sends the world's most romantic message, or you’re trying to explain why you are late to your date - using your phone will result in an instant £200 fine and six penalty points if caught. It’s also incredibly dangerous.”

UK law outlines that it is illegal to hold and use a phone, sat nav, tablet or other device that can send or receive data, while driving or riding a motorbike. The law still applies if you’re stopped at traffic lights, queuing in traffic, supervising a learner driver or driving a car that turns off the engine when you stop moving.

The only exceptions to this law are if you need to make a 999 or 112 call in an emergency and it’s unsafe to make a stop and if you’re making a contactless payment at a drive-through service.